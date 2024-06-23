A friend always in need is a friend only in deed

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh is a funny ting how some people can’t tell de difference between a friend and a leech. Yuh got to wonder sometimes if dey eyesight bad or if dey just too kind-hearted fuh dey own good.

De other day, one man seh he got a “blood brother.” But when yuh look close, it look more like a one-way blood transfusion. One man givin’ and givin’, de other one takin’ and takin’. If de situation was a cow, one man would be de farmer milkin’, and de other would be de calf drinkin’ all de milk and not givin’ back a single drop.

Remember dat fella in Guyana? De one who latch on to a friend like a tick on a dog? Dem boys seh he tek more than a sponge in a flood. De man who was financin’ him might as well have been de Central Bank. Every week, de same ting – “Brother, leh me hold a small piece till next week.” And next week come, but de money never did.

So dem boys seh one day, de giver finally wake up. He realize de so-called friend wasn’t no blood brother, he was a mosquito, suckin’ him dry. He seh, “No more, my brother, no more.” De taker look shock, like he just find out Santa Claus ain’t real. He start beggin’, promisin’ to change. But dem boys know, a leopard can’t change its spots, and a freeloader can’t suddenly become a benefactor.

So dem boys seh, next time yuh hear somebody talkin’ ‘bout their “blood brother,” ask yuhself if it’s really a two-way street or a one-way highway. Because nobody want to end up like dat man in Guyana, with a friend who turn out to be nothin’ but a professional bum.

And always remember, if yuh keep givin’ and givin’ and gettin’ nothin’ in return, yuh ain’t got a friend. Yuh got a parasite. And de only ting to do with parasites is to get rid of dem before dey suck yuh dry.

Dem boys seh, it’s better to be alone than to be in bad company. Because at least when yuh alone, yuh know who to blame when yuh pockets empty.

Talk half. Leff half.