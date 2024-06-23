$53.4B in trade between Guyana and Canada recorded in 2023

Kaieteur News – Bilateral trade between Guyana and Canada raked in CAD$350M or G$43.4B last year, Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana, Mark Berman announced on Friday.

The High Commissioner was at the time speaking at a cocktail reception commemorating the 157th Canada Day held at the Pegasus Corporate Suites, Kingston, Georgetown.

“These numbers, while showing an opportunity for further growth, have been driven by our shared commitment to economic development and the complementary strengths of our economies. Canada continues to be a reliable partner in many lines of business, including agriculture, energy, education and infrastructure to name a few. Canadian companies have been at the forefront, providing not only investment but also technology and expertise, ensuring a win-win approach that is our way of doing business,” Berman said.

The High Commissioner, who delivered his final speech, said relations between Guyana and Canada could only be strengthened. He said too that Canada is committed to assisting in Guyana’s development through mutually beneficial projects.

“These are unprecedented times for Guyana. The country’s economic growth and transformation is unmatched. It is a privilege to be able to witness and take part in this historical moment. Your government, Mr. President, continues to work with energy and relentlessness and your pace is impressive,” he said.

High Commissioner Berman continued: “We are doing our best to work side-by-side with Guyana because the relationship between Canada and Guyana is rooted in deep historical people-to-people links. Canada has always been a close friend to Guyana, and we will continue to work with you to strengthen our relationship and achieve your economic and social development goals.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips elaborated on the closeness of the two countries. He underscored the importance of the Guyanese Diaspora, and the zeal of Canadian-Guyanese as a key contributor to the strong bond that the nations share.

“As we applaud the accomplishments of the people of Canada, we are also keen to acknowledge and recognize the valuable relationship between our two countries. Canada is home to a significant number of Guyanese, and the strong familial bond of the Guyanese Diaspora has played a significant role to strengthen the ties that bind our two nations together in friendship, mutual respect, and cooperation,” PM Phillips said.

Meanwhile, the Canadian High Commissioner presented hockey jerseys to both President Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister Phillips. Coincidentally, Canada – Edmonton Oilers- is playing in the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup finals and hopes to have the championship return to Canada for the first time in 30 years.

High Commissioner Berman and President Irfaan Ali spoke about the Edmonton Oilers and the West Indies Cricket Team’s prospects at the ongoing T20 World Cup.