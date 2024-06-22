Trio remanded for possession of narcotics with intent to traffic

Kaieteur News – Three men were remanded to prison after being jointly charged with the offence of Possession of Narcotics with the Purpose of Trafficking on Friday.

The accused, identified as Yohan Sam, Lebon Lawson, and Junior James, appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court #5 to answer the charge.

According to the prosecution, on June 19 at around 09:00hrs on Princess Street and Cemetery Road, police intercepted a Toyota Raum vehicle that was traveling south.

During a search of the vehicle, police found a bulky brown salt bag in the trunk, containing seven parcels wrapped in plastic. The content of the parcels were found to be leaves, stems, and seeds of cannabis, weighing 13,458 grams.

The trio pleaded not guilty to the charge. Lawson and James were represented by Attorney-at-Law Pamela De Santos, while Sam was represented by another lawyer via Zoom.

The lawyers requested reasonable bail for their clients, with Sam’s attorney arguing that the vehicle in which the cannabis was found did not belong to him and he was not the only passenger in the car, which was operating as a taxi, at the time.

However, the prosecution objected to the bail application, due to the quantity of narcotics found in the vehicle, which the men were traveling in.

Magistrate McGusty remanded the trio to prison.

The men are scheduled to return to court on July 5.