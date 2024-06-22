Latest update June 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM

Teacher released on bail for alleged drug trafficking

Jun 22, 2024

Kaieteur News – A teacher charged with drug trafficking and remanded to prison was released on Friday on $300,000 bail after her attorney Bernard Da Silva argued that the prosecution failed to complete its case file and has given no certainty when it will be completed.

Pysiffia Boodram

Friday’s court appearance was the second for the defendant, Pysiffia Boodram, a mother of two.

Boodram appeared before Senior Magistrate Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates Court. She is expected to return to court on July 5, for report and disclosure.

The teacher was initially remanded to prison on Friday, May 31, despite her lawyer’s request for bail. At that time, he had argued that Boodram has two children aged 6 months and one year and is not a flight risk.

Police said that Boodram was arrested on May 29 after it was discovered that narcotics was stored in a bedroom on the upper floor of her home. She was asked to unlock the door and the room was searched. During the search, police found 11 transparent Ziploc bags containing a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis amounting to 3015 grams and Boodram was arrested.

