PNCR’s Committee of Elders to investigate sexual harassment allegations against Norton

Kaieteur News – The People’s National Congress Reform’s (PNCR) Committee of Elders will be conducting an investigation into the sexual harassment allegations levelled against Leader of the Opposition, Aubrey Norton by party member Vanessa Kissoon.

On Wednesday, Norton took to social media to deny the allegations which first surfaced on Facebook. However, following his address, Kissoon issued a statement alleging that he did sexually harass her some years ago. Thereafter, several calls were made by Opposition party members for Norton to step down and allow an impartial investigation into the allegations.

On Friday afternoon, the PNCR held a press conference where it was disclosed that the Committee of Elders will be conducting the investigation.

Elder, Cheryl Sampson said, “We are aware that the allegations of impropriety leveled against the party leader by a female party comrade, the outlines of which are already in the public domain. We are well aware of the negative impact that these allegations have on the party, particularly on the eve of its congress and leading up to the national and regional elections next year.”

To this end, she expressed that the elders are equally concerned that any such matters though manipulated and choreographed to harm the party under its current leadership should be addressed and the due process should prevail.

“In that regard, we call upon all well intended comrades to cease and desist from falling into the trap of seemingly trumping a cause that has the potential to distract from and disrupt the business at hand, the party’s 32nd Biennial Congress,” Sampson said.

Sampson disclosed that the request for the investigation was made by the National Congress of Women (NCW), the women’s arm of the party that has championed the course of the party. The NCW called for the elders of the party to facilitate a full inquiry into the matter, to unearth the truth and make appropriate recommendations on the way forward to the satisfaction of all concerned.

Moreover, PNCR elder, Hamilton Green, in his address made similar sentiment stating that the elders’ role is to seek the truth and give guidance as to the way forward.

“It is clear if I may continue in the extent environment that we can be dealing with something that is dangerous, something that is contrived, something that is not good, something that can destabilize,” he added.

Green noted that the elders will investigate the allegation and hold anyone guilty of improper behaviour or any form of impropriety no matter their position in their party accountable.

“We were asked to perform this daunting and difficult task just a few hours ago…” he said.

Green continued, “But from what I have heard, we really can be facing a story written by George Orwell and we may be going through the twists and turns of an Orwellian drama. At the end of it all, those of us who are elders and have gone through the thick and thin of this party must seek the truth, and only the truth and that it why we accepted this task.”

While there is no timeline for the investigation, the party is moving ahead with its upcoming congress which will be held next weekend.

Kaieteur News reported that the allegation originated from social media commentator Egland Gomes, who recounted what Kissoon shared being sexually harassed by the Opposition Leader with him.

The allegation is that Norton was asked by another party member, Sharma Solomon to give Kissoon a ride to Linden after a PNCR campaign meeting. It is alleged that Norton stopped his motor vehicle in the vicinity of the Ruimveldt Industrial area roadway and showed Kissoon his firearm before sexually harassing her.

Norton has since labeled the allegation as “malicious and false.”

For her part, Kissoon disclosed that despite her story was shared publicly by Gomes without her permission, she feels obligated to address the comments made by the Opposition Leader.

Kissoon said that she did travel in Norton’s car, despite him denying that ever happened. She disclosed, “Mr. Norton stopped his car, locked it, showed me his gun in his foot and asked me, if I put this to your head and rape you, what would you do. I responded by saying, I ain’t afraid of you or that s#u&t and you will have to $u&king kill me.”

Moreover, the PNCR member noted that while Norton did not carry out his threats or desires, for several years, she has carried the burden of the threat, disrespect and violation.