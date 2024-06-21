Latest update June 21st, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Security guard on $1M bail over killing Mon Repos teen

Jun 21, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A 20-year-old security guard was granted bail in the sum of $1,000,000 after being charged with manslaughter on Thursday.

The accused man, Deandrell Semple

The accused man, Deandrell Semple

Deandrell Semple, a resident of Lot 30 Kingelly Village, West Coast Berbice, appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court No.1 on Thursday, where he was charged with manslaughter. The deceased in the matter is 18-year-old Jared Jagnandan, who was an employee at Shaf Auto Sales Inc.

The incident occurred on March 21, 2024, at SMK Shaf Auto Sales located in Lusignan, East Coast Demerara. Jagnandan, a resident of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, was employed as a handyman at the auto dealership.

According to the police report, the 20-year-old suspect, who was a security officer attached to Cerberus Security Service, was on duty at the time of the incident. The owner of the auto dealership and his wife had returned to the store and found the suspect and the now-deceased Jagnandan seated inside.

A short time later, a loud explosion was heard, and the businessman found Jagnandan lying motionless on the ground with blood around the lower section of his body. The security officer informed the businessman that Jagnandan had been shot. Jagnandan was rushed to Woodlands Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The police were notified, and the suspect was arrested. The shotgun used in the incident, along with five live cartridges and one spent shell, were seized by the authorities.

Semple was ordered to lodge his passport. The case was further adjourned to July 8th, 2024 for report and disclosure.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | June. 14th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

HELP ME, HELP ME PLEASE!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Petterson-Griffith 337.5 kg is new ‘squats’ World Record

Petterson-Griffith 337.5 kg is new ‘squats’ World Record

Jun 21, 2024

…becoming the only Guyanese with a world record in sports  By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – It was a historic day for sports in Guyana as Carlos Petterson-Griffith set a new squat world...
Read More
Ten more teachers complete F4S and GFF Child Safeguarding Workshop

Ten more teachers complete F4S and GFF Child...

Jun 21, 2024

RHTSC continues investments into cricket development as Dr. Dembow co-sponsor mobile grass cutter

RHTSC continues investments into cricket...

Jun 21, 2024

Waramadong, Kamarang secure first two spots in Upper Mazaruni U18 Football final

Waramadong, Kamarang secure first two spots in...

Jun 21, 2024

GBA to launch stringent selection procedure for Caribbean School Boys and Junior Championship

GBA to launch stringent selection procedure for...

Jun 21, 2024

GFF starts kit distribution to round of 16 teams

GFF starts kit distribution to round of 16 teams

Jun 21, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]