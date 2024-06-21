Security guard on $1M bail over killing Mon Repos teen

Kaieteur News – A 20-year-old security guard was granted bail in the sum of $1,000,000 after being charged with manslaughter on Thursday.

Deandrell Semple, a resident of Lot 30 Kingelly Village, West Coast Berbice, appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court No.1 on Thursday, where he was charged with manslaughter. The deceased in the matter is 18-year-old Jared Jagnandan, who was an employee at Shaf Auto Sales Inc.

The incident occurred on March 21, 2024, at SMK Shaf Auto Sales located in Lusignan, East Coast Demerara. Jagnandan, a resident of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, was employed as a handyman at the auto dealership.

According to the police report, the 20-year-old suspect, who was a security officer attached to Cerberus Security Service, was on duty at the time of the incident. The owner of the auto dealership and his wife had returned to the store and found the suspect and the now-deceased Jagnandan seated inside.

A short time later, a loud explosion was heard, and the businessman found Jagnandan lying motionless on the ground with blood around the lower section of his body. The security officer informed the businessman that Jagnandan had been shot. Jagnandan was rushed to Woodlands Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The police were notified, and the suspect was arrested. The shotgun used in the incident, along with five live cartridges and one spent shell, were seized by the authorities.

Semple was ordered to lodge his passport. The case was further adjourned to July 8th, 2024 for report and disclosure.