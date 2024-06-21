Latest update June 21st, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Prezzy’s Press-tastrophe

Jun 21, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Kaieteur News – Yesterday’s press conference by Prezzy was a masterclass in how not to conduct a press conference. It’s becoming increasingly clear that Prezzy might need a crash course on the difference between a press conference and a briefing—two things he often confuses, much to the amusement (and frustration) of the press corps.

Starting where he left off last year (perhaps he’s on an annual cycle?), Prezzy embarked on an opening statement that could rival the length of a mini-series. For a full hour, he regaled the audience with a wide array of topics, meandering through subjects like a hiker lost in the jungle.

Presented with the perfect opportunity to narrow his focus and address the pressing issue of the financial system’s stability, Prezzy began on this note. But alas, old habits die hard. The discussion soon veered into the nitty-gritty of gold exportation processes. Then, as if powered by an invisible segway, Prezzy took us on a wild ride through a dense thicket of issues: from the gas to shore project and infrastructure developments to the performance of some sectors of the economy.

He wisely steered clear of mentioning how much sugar was produced in the first crop this year, perhaps realizing that some numbers are best left undisclosed. But this restraint was short-lived. For a whole hour, Prezzy’s monologue continued, a verbal marathon that left everyone wondering if they’d accidentally tuned into a variety show. Given the serious matter of the announced sanctions on three individuals in Guyana, Prezzy would have been better advised to focus exclusively on the financial system. But just like Jagdeo, Prezzy seems to think a press conference is a free-for-all platform to discuss everything under the sun.

Talk half. Leff half

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | June. 14th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

HELP ME, HELP ME PLEASE!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Petterson-Griffith 337.5 kg is new ‘squats’ World Record

Petterson-Griffith 337.5 kg is new ‘squats’ World Record

Jun 21, 2024

…becoming the only Guyanese with a world record in sports  By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – It was a historic day for sports in Guyana as Carlos Petterson-Griffith set a new squat world...
Read More
Ten more teachers complete F4S and GFF Child Safeguarding Workshop

Ten more teachers complete F4S and GFF Child...

Jun 21, 2024

RHTSC continues investments into cricket development as Dr. Dembow co-sponsor mobile grass cutter

RHTSC continues investments into cricket...

Jun 21, 2024

Waramadong, Kamarang secure first two spots in Upper Mazaruni U18 Football final

Waramadong, Kamarang secure first two spots in...

Jun 21, 2024

GBA to launch stringent selection procedure for Caribbean School Boys and Junior Championship

GBA to launch stringent selection procedure for...

Jun 21, 2024

GFF starts kit distribution to round of 16 teams

GFF starts kit distribution to round of 16 teams

Jun 21, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]