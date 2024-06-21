Prezzy’s Press-tastrophe

Kaieteur News – Yesterday’s press conference by Prezzy was a masterclass in how not to conduct a press conference. It’s becoming increasingly clear that Prezzy might need a crash course on the difference between a press conference and a briefing—two things he often confuses, much to the amusement (and frustration) of the press corps.

Starting where he left off last year (perhaps he’s on an annual cycle?), Prezzy embarked on an opening statement that could rival the length of a mini-series. For a full hour, he regaled the audience with a wide array of topics, meandering through subjects like a hiker lost in the jungle.

Presented with the perfect opportunity to narrow his focus and address the pressing issue of the financial system’s stability, Prezzy began on this note. But alas, old habits die hard. The discussion soon veered into the nitty-gritty of gold exportation processes. Then, as if powered by an invisible segway, Prezzy took us on a wild ride through a dense thicket of issues: from the gas to shore project and infrastructure developments to the performance of some sectors of the economy.

He wisely steered clear of mentioning how much sugar was produced in the first crop this year, perhaps realizing that some numbers are best left undisclosed. But this restraint was short-lived. For a whole hour, Prezzy’s monologue continued, a verbal marathon that left everyone wondering if they’d accidentally tuned into a variety show. Given the serious matter of the announced sanctions on three individuals in Guyana, Prezzy would have been better advised to focus exclusively on the financial system. But just like Jagdeo, Prezzy seems to think a press conference is a free-for-all platform to discuss everything under the sun.

Talk half. Leff half