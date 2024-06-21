Latest update June 21st, 2024 12:59 AM

President Ali says no need to address Guyana’s top revenue earner, oil

Jun 21, 2024 News

…concerns about sector being handled weekly by VP Jagdeo

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali on Thursday said he does not need to address matters relating to the oil and gas sector, as these are ventilated weekly by Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo.

President Irfaan Ali addressing reporters during his press conference

The Head of State was at the time addressing reporters during a media conference at State House in Georgetown when Kaieteur News asked him to comment on the governance of the burgeoning petroleum sector. The President had just concluded his hour-long opening remarks, providing an update on the financial sector; the performance of brackish water shrimp and prawns ponds; rice and sugar production; border security and other local efforts geared towards achieving food security. The Head of State even announced new measures to tackle gold smuggling in the country and the increase in cocaine seizures over the past year.

Also part of the President’s opening statement was carbon credits and the country’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS), and an update on the growth in coconut production. To this end, Kaieteur News asked President Ali whether he had any concerns relative to the management of the sector since he has been quiet on that industry. Notably, the oil and gas sector is the key driver of this country’s economy, responsible for the growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) – positioning Guyana as the World’s fastest growing economy.

It would be apposite to note that the Head of State in his recent Independence Day address to the nation also steered clear of the subject. Instead, he spoke about house lots, government’s investment in health care and infrastructure, to name a few.

According to the President however, he needs not address the sector as it is amply covered by the VP.  He said, “The other thing I need to say is you don’t need to hear from the President everyday on this issue. I set the tone on the issue and I know you have a healthy relationship with the Vice President on oil and gas. You have all your questions answered at the press conferences; I think you have a healthy ongoing discourse on oil and gas.”

The weekly press conferences hosted by Jagdeo are often convened at the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) office- Freedom House, Robb Street, Georgetown where the VP puts on his General Secretary cap, responding, and many times attacking critics of his government. Reporters too are often left with unanswered questions pertaining to the sector. These are often directed to other government officials or agency representatives despite Jagdeo holds responsibility for the oil and gas sector.

 

 

 

 

 

