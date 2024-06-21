Overheated drop cord causes fire at Albouystown house

Latest update June 21st, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Fire, believed to be electrical in nature damaged part of a two-storey wooden and concrete building at Lot 22 Callender Street, Albouystown, Georgetown.
Quick response by the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) averted the complete destruction of the building which is occupied by four persons.
Reports are that the fire occurred due to an overheated drop cord that was charging a mobile phone. Kaieteur News understands that the overheated drop cord started sparking and ignited nearby combustible materials.
At the time of the fire, four persons were in the building. The top floor was occupied by the owner, 63-year-old Angela Gariba and 37-year-old Trevon David, while the ground floor housed two apartments. One apartment was occupied by 69-year-old Clifton Mathara, and the other by an unidentified tenant.
There were no reports of injuries.
According to reports, a fire alarm was raised at about 06:58h and the fire service units arrived by 07:02h. The GFS said that the fire fighting operation began immediately with the first jet of water being applied at 07:03 hrs. By 07:11 hrs, the fire was completely under control.
The response team included Water Tenders #118 and #95, and Water Carrier #18. Sixteen firefighters, led by Section Leader Sparman and assisted by Leading Firemen Marshall and Abrams, used water from these sources—12,870 litres in total—to extinguish the blaze, the Fire Service reported.
Despite significant damage to the building and its contents, the firefighters’ swift action prevented the fire from spreading further.
