Latest update June 21st, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Overheated drop cord causes fire at Albouystown house

Jun 21, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Fire, believed to be electrical in nature damaged part of a two-storey wooden and concrete building at Lot 22 Callender Street, Albouystown, Georgetown.

The damaged Albouystown building

The damaged Albouystown building

Quick response by the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) averted the complete destruction of the building which is occupied by four persons.

Reports are that the fire occurred due to an overheated drop cord that was charging a mobile phone. Kaieteur News understands that the overheated drop cord started sparking and ignited nearby combustible materials.

At the time of the fire, four persons were in the building. The top floor was occupied by the owner, 63-year-old Angela Gariba and 37-year-old Trevon David, while the ground floor housed two apartments. One apartment was occupied by 69-year-old Clifton Mathara, and the other by an unidentified tenant.

There were no reports of injuries.

According to reports, a fire alarm was raised at about 06:58h and the fire service units arrived by 07:02h. The GFS said that the fire fighting operation began immediately with the first jet of water being applied at 07:03 hrs. By 07:11 hrs, the fire was completely under control.

The response team included Water Tenders #118 and #95, and Water Carrier #18. Sixteen firefighters, led by Section Leader Sparman and assisted by Leading Firemen Marshall and Abrams, used water from these sources—12,870 litres in total—to extinguish the blaze, the Fire Service reported.

Despite significant damage to the building and its contents, the firefighters’ swift action prevented the fire from spreading further.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | June. 14th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

HELP ME, HELP ME PLEASE!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Petterson-Griffith 337.5 kg is new ‘squats’ World Record

Petterson-Griffith 337.5 kg is new ‘squats’ World Record

Jun 21, 2024

…becoming the only Guyanese with a world record in sports  By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – It was a historic day for sports in Guyana as Carlos Petterson-Griffith set a new squat world...
Read More
Ten more teachers complete F4S and GFF Child Safeguarding Workshop

Ten more teachers complete F4S and GFF Child...

Jun 21, 2024

RHTSC continues investments into cricket development as Dr. Dembow co-sponsor mobile grass cutter

RHTSC continues investments into cricket...

Jun 21, 2024

Waramadong, Kamarang secure first two spots in Upper Mazaruni U18 Football final

Waramadong, Kamarang secure first two spots in...

Jun 21, 2024

GBA to launch stringent selection procedure for Caribbean School Boys and Junior Championship

GBA to launch stringent selection procedure for...

Jun 21, 2024

GFF starts kit distribution to round of 16 teams

GFF starts kit distribution to round of 16 teams

Jun 21, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]