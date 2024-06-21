Latest update June 21st, 2024 12:59 AM

Disabled Kwebanna residents get wheelchairs from Health Ministry

Jun 21, 2024

The happy recipients of the wheelchairs. (Photo Health Ministry Facebook Page)

Kaieteur News – Three disabled residents in the Kwebanna community have received wheelchairs from the Ministry of Health following a recent outreach by the President Irfaan Ali.

The ministry said that in its demonstration of commitment to improving the lives of Guyanese citizens, it has successfully delivered three wheelchairs to elderly patients living with a form of disability in the Kwebanna community, Region One (Barima-Waini).”

The donation was as a result of a request made by Toshoa, Troy Peters during the recent Presidential Outreach to Region One. The Toshoa had highlighted during the outreaches the need for mobility aids for the three elderly residents of the community who were struggling to move around due to their disabilities.

 

 

 

