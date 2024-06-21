Disabled Kwebanna residents get wheelchairs from Health Ministry

Latest update June 21st, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 21, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Three disabled residents in the Kwebanna community have received wheelchairs from the Ministry of Health following a recent outreach by the President Irfaan Ali.
The ministry said that in its demonstration of commitment to improving the lives of Guyanese citizens, it has successfully delivered three wheelchairs to elderly patients living with a form of disability in the Kwebanna community, Region One (Barima-Waini).”
The donation was as a result of a request made by Toshoa, Troy Peters during the recent Presidential Outreach to Region One. The Toshoa had highlighted during the outreaches the need for mobility aids for the three elderly residents of the community who were struggling to move around due to their disabilities.
HELP ME, HELP ME PLEASE!!!
Jun 21, 2024…becoming the only Guyanese with a world record in sports By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – It was a historic day for sports in Guyana as Carlos Petterson-Griffith set a new squat world...
Jun 21, 2024
Jun 21, 2024
Jun 21, 2024
Jun 21, 2024
Jun 21, 2024
Kaieteur News – At his weekly press conferences, Vice President, Bharrat Jagde0 continually expresses concern that... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On Friday, 14 June 2024, Antigua and Barbuda and the State of Palestine established... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]