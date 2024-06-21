Calls for Norton to step aside after sexual harassment allegations

– party leading lights urge internal investigations

Senior members of the Peoples National Congress Reform (PNCR) have called on Party Leader, Aubrey Norton to step aside to allow for an internal investigation following accusations that he sexually harassed Vanessa Kissoon.

Kaieteur News – Kissoon a longstanding PNCR member on Wednesday came forward and confirmed that the allegations of sexual harassment against her by Norton who is also Leader of the Opposition as described in a social media post, are true. On Wednesday morning, Norton first addressed the allegation in a video statement posted on Facebook. The allegation originated from social media commentator Egland Gomes, who recounted what he said Kissoon had shared about being allegedly sexually harassed by the Opposition Leader.

The allegation is that Norton was asked by another party member Sharma Solomon to give Kissoon a ride to Linden after a PNCR campaign meeting. It is alleged that Norton stopped his motor vehicle in the vicinity of the Ruimveldt Industrial area roadway and showed Kissoon his firearm before sexually harassing her. Addressing the post, Norton labeled it as “malicious and false.” He underscored that at no time was he asked by Solomon to give Kissoon a drop to Linden. “Secondly, at no time Vanessa Kissoon and I were in any vehicle alone heading to Linden. All of these claims are false and malicious,” Norton continued.

Heavy heart

Meanwhile, in a statement following the revelation of the allegations, Member of Parliament and CEC member, Amanza Walton-Desir said it is with heavy heart she read the consecutive statements of Norton and Kissoon. She said while the statements speak for themselves it is necessary for “me to speak out as a woman and as a leader in the party.” Walton-Desir said the nature of the allegations cannot be ignored and that the party must address the matter with the seriousness it deserves. “It is very important to note that Ms. Kissoon was asked by Mr. Norton to come forward and speak on this matter. It is therefore deeply troubling to see Ms. Kissoon being mercilessly attacked on social media. These attacks are unacceptable and undermine the principles of unity, respect, and support that should define us. We must stand against any form of victim-blaming or victim-shaming. Especially as women, we must lean into our better angels and our God given ability to nurture rather than naysay, to comfort rather than condemn, so that even as we find ourselves in an hour of disagreement we can interrogate and not castigate. We must foster an environment where every voice is heard and respected.” Walton-Desir said it is vital that “we ensure a fair process for both Ms. Kissoon and Mr. Norton. The truth will always set us free and I ask that others step back as I will, and allow matters to follow the necessary course of action that is appropriate under these circumstances. Prayer, support and understanding will not hurt during this difficult period,” her statement concluded.

No one must be above being held accountable.”

For his part, Senior Counsel, Roysdale Forde said the matter is most unfortunate. “Whatever the raison d’etre, Mr. Norton, I contend, must be seen as innocent until proven guilty. Ms. Kissoon, the alleged victim, must have the benefit of telling her story without being harassed. We must judiciously proceed on this grave matter. As an officer of the court, I am obligated to respect the rights of everyone, including the victim and accused, and the course of natural justice.”

Force said too that “as a party we should not allow the prejudices of politics and power to affect our respect for the rule of law, efforts at cohesion within the party, our principles and/or core values as an alternative choice for government. Our behaviours must so reflect.

The allegations made by Ms. Kissoon in response to Mr. Norton’s statement are worthy of investigation and should not be treated lightly. The seriousness of our approach must result in a procedure that facilitates a fair and transparent investigation. For no reason must we in the PNCR allow the perception to bear that we are unmindful and insensitive to the devastations and pains which the allegations cause the victim, the accused, and importantly our beloved party, members and supporters.” According to Forde it is not too late for us “to do what is right, not too late to say a kind word as we embrace the principles of social justice irrespective of who are involved, be they of the party or some other group. What matters most is the integrity with which we approach the laws that bind us to do right by each other. No one must be above being held accountable.”

Weighing in on the issue former government minister, Simona Broomes wrote the Central Executive Committee of the PNCR calling attention to the potential impact of the allegations on the party. “The importance of this is underscored in a context of the sensitivities and awareness of the Me2 Movement. The consciousness of human rights and dignities protect the vulnerable from those who seek to or violate the innocence, sexual integrity and safety of others.” Broomes said Guyana recently was rocked by allegations of the gruesome and brutal tale of said nature being made against a male government minister by a female indigenous youth. “As we will recall the PNCR, in particular our females were out in the forefront calling for justice for the female, and for the minister to be held accountable. Today we are facing less gruesome but nevertheless, allegations of sexual impropriety which involves the threat of a gun being used to enforce an expressed sexual desire. Comrades we cannot pretend that we do not hear or that what has been said is untrue without the minimum of a denial of said allegation made against the Cde Leader by the named victim, or the truth being discerned from an internal investigation.”

Broomes said it would serve the Cde Leader well should he address this matter publicly as well as internally as per organisation custom, practice and precedent. “The latter would have seen none other than a former Deputy Prime Minister having to step down to facilitate an investigation. To protect the image of the Party and distinguish it from the PPP in terms of management of said crisis, the Cde. Leader should step down with immediate effect for the investigation to proceed. The alleged victim, our women, girls, and society deserve the respect of a dignified withdrawal so that social justice can be exacted where it is found deserving,” Broomes wrote. She added: “I urge our National Congress of Women (NCW) to reach out to the alleged victim and to provide counselling where necessary even as we work this through as a Party that understands the importance of the accused being innocent until proven guilty; the dignity and right of the alleged victim to protection; safeguarding the image of our party as a responsible alternative to the PPP, with accountability and unity on the issue of social justice. I therefore call on every single member of Parliament, of the CEC and Party members, to rally for truth, justice and accountability to be our guiding principle to protect the Party that we love from the taint of sexual predation and an unsafe environment for young women.”

The Opposition Leader on Wednesday had also also disclosed that he has since instructed his lawyer to take legal action against the social media commentator. During his statement, Norton called on Kissoon as well as Solomon to address the issue. He said, “Failure to do so will suggest that they are complicit in this false and malicious post.” While Norton said that he views the allegations as part of a wider political plot, coinciding with his party’s upcoming congress and elections later this month

Kissoon in her statement stated that despite her story being publicly shared without her permission, she said contrary to what Norton said she did travel in his car. Kissoon disclosed, “Mr. Norton stopped his car, locked it, showed me his gun in his foot and asked me, if I put this to your head and rape you, what would you do? I responded by saying, I ain’t afraid of you or that s#u&t and you will have to $u&king kill me.”

Moreover, the PNCR member noted that while Norton did not carry out his threats or desires, for several years, she has carried the burden of the threat, disrespect and violation. “I did tell a few of my close confidantes. Mr. Norton has never been anything more to me than just a political comrade. Since my story has gone public without me initiating it, as it was my right, I state that was wrong, regardless of motive. Being forced to deal with this publicly as a result of the actions of another hurts,” the woman added.

Additionally, Kissoon urged other victims to avoid her mistakes and take control of their experiences before others do it for them. “Mr. Norton may have missed the times we are in and the value placed on protecting women and girls. No one should be subjected to such inappropriate sexual advances and threats. To those men and women who have allowed politics and not what is right to influence your judgment of the situation, you have a lot to learn about abuse and sexual misconduct. I recall how vigorously some of you went after other accused but how you let down your own. Our party, our nation, needs more enlightenment and a nonpartisan approach to actions of this nature,” she concluded.