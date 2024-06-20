Versailles businessman granted $600k bail for exporting gold without licence

Kaieteur News – A US-based businessman was on Wednesday granted bail in the sum of $600,000 for exporting gold without a licence.

The accused, Saffee Ahmad was apprehended by a member of the Major Crime Investigation Unit and was formally charged on June 18, 2024. The charge brought against him is for the offence of “Exporting Gold Without Licence,” which violates Section 8 of the Guyana Gold Board Act, Chapter 66:01, and is contrary to Section 23(a) of the same act.

Ahmad appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman at Diamond Magistrate’s Court #2, where he entered a not guilty plea. Subsequently, he was granted bail in the amount of $600,000. The case has been scheduled for statements to be presented on June 24, 2024.