Versailles businessman granted $600k bail for exporting gold without licence

Latest update June 20th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 20, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A US-based businessman was on Wednesday granted bail in the sum of $600,000 for exporting gold without a licence.
The accused, Saffee Ahmad was apprehended by a member of the Major Crime Investigation Unit and was formally charged on June 18, 2024. The charge brought against him is for the offence of “Exporting Gold Without Licence,” which violates Section 8 of the Guyana Gold Board Act, Chapter 66:01, and is contrary to Section 23(a) of the same act.
Ahmad appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman at Diamond Magistrate’s Court #2, where he entered a not guilty plea. Subsequently, he was granted bail in the amount of $600,000. The case has been scheduled for statements to be presented on June 24, 2024.
HELP ME, HELP ME PLEASE!!!
Jun 20, 2024By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – The country’s fastest man over 100 metres, Emanuel Archibald, is setting his sights on winning his event at Saturday’s AP Invitational Track and Field...
Jun 20, 2024
Jun 20, 2024
Jun 20, 2024
Jun 20, 2024
Jun 20, 2024
Kaieteur News – In recent years, the government’s approach to tackling the deficiencies in the public health... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On Friday, 14 June 2024, Antigua and Barbuda and the State of Palestine established... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]