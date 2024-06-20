Paramakatoi to get another dormitory for $267M

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education is preparing to use from its $74.4 billion budget, approximately $267,001,500 to construct another students’ dormitory in Paramakatoi, Region Eight.

This is according to information obtained from the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) website, which revealed that the $267 million contract was awarded to I Khan Contracting Service just recently. Kaieteur News understands that the new dorm is being constructed to cater for more students that would have to come from nearby villages for their education. Currently, students from Monkey Mountain, Taruka, and Bamboo Creek villages would occupy the present dormitory there.

In addition to constructing this building, NPTAB had awarded another contract in May which valued $353 million to rehabilitate and extend the current Paramakatoi dormitory. That project will be executed by NK Engineering Services.

Kaieteur News had reported last year that concerns were raised about the state of the present dormitory during the National Toshao’s Council (NTC) conference. Toshao of Monkey Mountain, Region Eight, Lincoln Singh who spoke on behalf of the Paramakatoi and Kato Villages at the time, revealed that the Paramakatoi dormitories are in a state of disrepair and requested that action be taken to remedy them.

Subject Minister Priya Manickchand had committed to have a full assessment of the facility done. “The Paramakatoi dorms, we just had a full assessment of this dorm, and we intend to repair it at a cost of more than $300 million,” the Education Minister said in August 2023.

Minister Manickchand had announced that works on the facility would be rolled out in phases since the ministry does not want the children housed there to be displaced. Meanwhile, at a recent press conference earlier this month, the Education Minister had mentioned that the government has started a massive programme to repair all schools and dormitories to ensure children’s safety and comfort. A number of dorms will also be constructed given the new secondary schools the ministry will be building in the hinterland regions.