Norton accused of sexual harassment by party member

…calls on victim to deny allegations, but she confirms

“allegedly tells victim: “If I put this (gun) to your head and rape you, what would you do?”

Kaieteur News – Longstanding People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R) member Vanessa Kissoon, on Wednesday came forward and confirmed that the allegations of sexual harassment against her by Leader of the Opposition Aubrey Norton, as described in a social media post, are true.

On Wednesday morning, Norton addressed the allegation in a video statement posted on Facebook. The allegation originated from social media commentator Egland Gomes, who recounted what Vanessa Kissoon shared with him about being sexually harassed by the Opposition Leader.

The allegation is that Norton was asked by another party member Sharma Solomon to give Kissoon a ride to Linden after a PNCR campaign meeting. It is alleged that Norton stopped his motor vehicle in the vicinity of the Ruimveldt Industrial area roadway and showed Kissoon his firearm before sexually harassing her. Addressing the post, Norton labeled it as “malicious and false.” He underscored that at no time was he asked by Solomon to give Kissoon a drop to Linden. “Secondly, at no time Vanessa Kissoon and I were in any vehicle alone heading to Linden. All of these claims are false and malicious,” Norton continued.

The Opposition Leader also disclosed that he has since instructed his lawyer to take legal action against the social media commentator. During his statement, Norton called on Kissoon as well as Solomon to address the issue. He said, “Failure to do so will suggest that they are complicit in this false and malicious post.” While Norton said that he views the allegations as part of a wider political plot, coinciding with his party’s upcoming congress and elections later this month – Kissoon issued her own statement on Wednesday afternoon addressing the social media post, as well as the comments made by the Opposition Leader.

She stated, “There is a social media story that is taking on various proportions and shapes after a statement was released by one Egland Gomes whom I acknowledge to have had conversation sometime back with a third party being present. I did not in said conversation approve of Mr. Gomes taking my story public for any purpose whatsoever.”

Kissoon said, despite her story being publicly shared by Gomes without her permission, she feels obligated to address the comments made by the Opposition Leader. She said she did travel in Norton’s car, despite him denying that ever happened. Kissoon disclosed, “Mr. Norton stopped his car, locked it, showed me his gun in his foot and asked me, if I put this to your head and rape you, what would you do. I responded by saying, I ain’t afraid of you or that s#u&t and you will have to $u&king kill me.”

Moreover, the PNCR member noted that while Norton did not carry out his threats or desires, for several years, she has carried the burden of the threat, disrespect and violation. “I did tell a few of my close confidantes. Mr. Norton has never been anything more to me than just a political comrade. Since my story has gone public without me initiating it, as it was my right, I state that was wrong, regardless of motive. Being forced to deal with this publicly as a result of the actions of another hurts,” the woman added.

Additionally, Kissoon urged other victims to avoid her mistakes and take control of their experiences before others do it for them. “Mr. Norton may have missed the times we are in and the value placed in protecting women and girls. No one should be subjected to such inappropriate sexual advances and threats. To those men and women who have allowed politics and not what is right to influence your judgment of the situation, you have a lot to learn about abuse and sexual misconduct. I recall how vigorously some of you went after other accused but how you let down your own. Our party, our nation, needs more enlightenment and a nonpartisan approach to actions of this nature,” she concluded.