Latest update June 20th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Man remanded for attempted murder

Jun 20, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A 50-year-old man from Hibiscus Street, West Ruimveldt, was remanded to prison when he appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty to answer to the charge of “attempted murder.”

The defendant, Winston Bruce, is accused of attempting to murder Narine Mohabir. According to the court proceedings, the incident occurred on June 14, 2024, around 00:00hrs Mohabir was at Bruce’s yard where they were gambling and playing poker. An argument ensued between the accused and the victim over a sum of $2,300.

It is alleged that Bruce attempted to take $2,300 Guyana dollars from Mohabir, but was unsuccessful. Bruce then allegedly took a knife from his pants pocket and stabbed the victim once in the neck. Mohabir fell onto his back and Bruce is further accused of giving the victim another stab to the neck and also cutting his neck.

A friend of the victim helped him to his feet and Mohabir placed a cloth on his neck to prevent the bleeding. He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital around 01:30hrs the same day. The weapon used by Bruce, a pair of scissors, was found in the victim’s bedroom, and the victim confirmed that it was the weapon used in the attack to the police. Magistrate McGusty refused to grant bail and Winston Bruce was remanded to prison until the next court date, which is scheduled for July 3, 2024.

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | June. 14th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

HELP ME, HELP ME PLEASE!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Archibald ready to take 100m crown at AP Invitational

Archibald ready to take 100m crown at AP Invitational

Jun 20, 2024

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – The country’s fastest man over 100 metres, Emanuel Archibald, is setting his sights on winning his event at Saturday’s AP Invitational Track and Field...
Read More
Preparation underway for July 14 Port Mourant Turf Club Horse Race meet

Preparation underway for July 14 Port Mourant...

Jun 20, 2024

Petterson-Griffith set to rock the world again today; confident of being #1

Petterson-Griffith set to rock the world again...

Jun 20, 2024

Government pledges two-year support for Kares One Guyana T10

Government pledges two-year support for Kares One...

Jun 20, 2024

Madhoo, Fitzgerald ready to compete at 2024 BetVictor World Cup of Darts

Madhoo, Fitzgerald ready to compete at 2024...

Jun 20, 2024

Semifinals action set for today

Semifinals action set for today

Jun 20, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]