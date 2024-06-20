Man remanded for attempted murder

Kaieteur News – A 50-year-old man from Hibiscus Street, West Ruimveldt, was remanded to prison when he appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty to answer to the charge of “attempted murder.”

The defendant, Winston Bruce, is accused of attempting to murder Narine Mohabir. According to the court proceedings, the incident occurred on June 14, 2024, around 00:00hrs Mohabir was at Bruce’s yard where they were gambling and playing poker. An argument ensued between the accused and the victim over a sum of $2,300.

It is alleged that Bruce attempted to take $2,300 Guyana dollars from Mohabir, but was unsuccessful. Bruce then allegedly took a knife from his pants pocket and stabbed the victim once in the neck. Mohabir fell onto his back and Bruce is further accused of giving the victim another stab to the neck and also cutting his neck.

A friend of the victim helped him to his feet and Mohabir placed a cloth on his neck to prevent the bleeding. He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital around 01:30hrs the same day. The weapon used by Bruce, a pair of scissors, was found in the victim’s bedroom, and the victim confirmed that it was the weapon used in the attack to the police. Magistrate McGusty refused to grant bail and Winston Bruce was remanded to prison until the next court date, which is scheduled for July 3, 2024.