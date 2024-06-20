Dr. Dukhi says he is not responsible for death of brain tumour patient

Kaieteur News – Dr. Amarnauth Dukhi, Head of the Neurosurgery Department at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has denied allegations of culpability as it regards the death of DeAndra Liverpool, a patient who recently passed away at the institution while undergoing treatment for a brain tumour.

Liverpool, 31 died at the hospital where she was diagnosed and being treated for a brain tumour on June 10 last. Her grieving relatives have since raised accusations of neglect and malpractice against staffers of the institution. They specifically questioned the accuracy of the brain tumour diagnosis after an autopsy report revealed the woman died as a result of a cerebral cyst. Speaking to members of media during a press conference hosted by the management of GPHC on Wednesday, Dr. Dukhi explained that he first saw the patient on April 24, 2024 at a private hospital.

At that time, the doctor said that the patient was accompanied by her mother and another relative. According to Dr. Dukhi, the woman was told to get an MRI and other tests done and she returned on May 15, 2024 at the private hospital after only having some of the tests done.

He claimed that the family of the now deceased patient created a ruckus at the private institution before requesting to join the clinic at GPHC. According to the doctor, the patient’s first visit to GPHC was on May 20 and it was during that visit, the patient was given instructions on what medication should be used and the number of tests that she must undergo before surgery is done.

However, Dr. Dukhi claimed that the patient’s condition deteriorated quickly, after just two visits to GPHC. He said that this was largely because she failed to take the medications prescribed to treat her condition. Dr. Dukhi detailed that on the first occasion, the patient was seen, examined and advised that she must undergo an MRI and a series of other tests before the medical team can move forward with treatment.

According to the doctor, the patient was told to have the test done and return within a week but she returned three weeks later without some of the tests still not done. He explained that “In the case of anyone who has a brain mass before surgery can be done that patient has to be studied extensively before taking any action.” The doctor also emphasised on the reasons for the tests to be conducted.

“We saw from the previous MRI that there is a mass in the brain, but more tests needed to be done to determine what was happening, cause, etc. … a contrast MRI needed to be done. As such, a second MRI was ordered …because this is standard in neurology, if you are suspecting a mass legion you order an MRI and an MRI was ordered together with that series of tests including tests to determine the infectious causes.”

The Neurosurgery Department head said that by the time he saw the patient on June 10 last, her condition had worsened; she was experiencing discomfort and severe headaches. He noted that she still had not carried out all the tests as instructed and was not taking the medication as prescribed for her. “She was experiencing severe headaches; I asked the mother of the patient whether she was taking the medication and her mother said to me that ‘I didn’t give her this medication because I could not find it.’ We did some research and found that was the medication that treats swelling in the brain.”

The doctor said that he recognised that the patient’s situation was declining and therefore he ordered that she be admitted for emergency care. “At the time, I recognised that the patient was not doing well; her situation was declining so I recommended that she be admitted…unfortunately, she suffered a seizure and passed away while there…,” Dr. Dukhi added. He cautioned that the public should not jump to conclusions in such cases. According to the doctor, offering neurosurgical care requires much study care and consideration. As it regards the difference between his diagnosis and the autopsy report which revealed that the patient died as a result of a cerebral cyst, the doctor clarified that the two conditions are related.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of GPHC, Robbie Rambarran called on the public to be more considerate on how they label the institution.

“It is often that these incidence cause GPHC to get the worse image when we handle so many cases and have some many positives, only the negatives receive traction.” As it relates to the neurosurgical patient, Rambarran noted that the woman was examined at two other hospitals before she was treated at GPHC—the West Demerara Regional Hospital and a private facility. “It was actually a relative of that patient that called me and said that they have a relative at the private hospital and the relative is seeing Dr. Dukhi and he knows that the doctor works at Georgetown Hospital and he asked if we could accommodate her and I said yes. The relative never reached out back to me to coordinate when the patient should come or call to say that the patient is coming,” Rambarran said. He noted however that the relative later called to request a letter for the patient to go to the US Embassy to access the treatment overseas. The CEO said that the relative was told that doctor could not facilitate such a letter. He said too that he told the relative that the hospital could have given them the patient’s records if they wished but the relative never followed up with that option.