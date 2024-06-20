De hand dat holding de pen

Kaieteur News – So, de government threatening big big companies ’bout dis thing call fronting. Dem seh serious action coming fuh dem who think dem smart enough to bypass local content laws.

But wait a minute, wha ’bout de fronting going on right inside de government? Is it true dat we got big figureheads who looking nice in dem high seats but ain’t really calling no shots? Word pon de street is dat de real decision-makers hiding in de shadows, pulling de strings like dem is puppeteers.

You ever wonder why some big shots looking so calm while all de action happening around dem? Is like dem sitting in dem comfortable chairs, sipping on dem imported coffee, while some unseen hand writing de script. Dem boys seh is time fuh serious action to put an end to this internal fronting.

Look, de same way dem threatening companies fuh playing smart, maybe dem should check demselves first. You ever notice how some of dem high officials always looking confused when things go wrong? Is like dem only find out ’bout de decisions after de media break de news. Dem boys seh is high time we start asking who really calling de shots.

You hear ’bout dat big contract gone to somebody? And who sign off on dat deal? Not de man in de big seat, but de one behind de curtain, whispering sweet nothings in his ear. It mek you wonder, if dem really want to tackle fronting, maybe dem should start cleaning house first. Dem boys seh if serious action coming fuh dem companies, it should be coming even faster fuh de ones right in government who playing de same game. Next thing you know, we go hear de boss man saying, “I was just holding de pen, I ain’t know who write de script!”

Talk half. Leff half.