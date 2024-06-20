CCTV footage presents as evidence in court of the Ian Mekdeci accident 2022

Kaieteur News – CCTV footage of the fatal accident causing the death of 27-year-old former Squash player Ian Mekdeci back in 2022 was presented as evidence on Wednesday during the trial in the case.

The defendant, 39-old Roberto Narine was charged for the fatal accident. The charge alleges that on May 1, 2022 at the intersection of Sandy Babb Street and Vlissengen Road, Kitty, Georgetown, he drove in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Mekdeci. Senior Magistrate Leron Daly on Tuesday at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts ruled that CCTV footage is admissible as evidence in the case in spite of Narine’s defence lawyer, Siand Dhurjon objecting.

During the hearing, a video footage capturing the accident was shown, in which Video Analysist Karon Cole explained that the dark coloured car which was at the time driven by Mekdeci’s friend Sheik Baksh was given the green light to proceed west along Sandy Babb Street. As he approached the intersection at Vlissengen Road, he slowed down his car and proceeded to cross at the intersection when a jeep coming from south collided into the car.

‘Based on what I have seen in the video after reviewing it, I would have observed the traffic signal which showed red… based on further observations, before the accident, I have observed traffic light signals showing green, given to traffic heading east to west. After the accident, the traffic light at the said intersections remains green for a short period of time” he said.

Special Prosecutor Latchmi Rahamat informed the court that other witnesses are yet to testify and the defendant has not yet been crossed examined. Narine’s Lawyer was not present at the trial which posed a challenge. Hence, Narine was instructed by the magistrate that if on the next occasion his lawyer Dhurjon, is unable to attend trial, he would have to do his own cross examination or seek out a new lawyer. She also inferred that the case must not be further delayed due to the commencement of election fraud cases. The matter was adjourned until June 23-24, 2024.

Police had reported that Baksh was driving at the time and they were heading west along Sandy Babb Street. When they arrived at the intersection at Vlissengen Road, the traffic light at their end was green and Baksh proceeded to drive across but as he was doing so, a jeep heading south along Vlissengen road jumped the red light and crashed into them. As a result of the accident, both Baksh and Mekdeci were severely injured. An ambulance was called and they were both rushed to GPHC where Mekdeci died while receiving treatment.