Another 31 persons graduated as Community Health Workers

Kaieteur News – A total of 31 persons from Regions Three, Four, Five and Seven graduated on Tuesday from the Ministry of Health’s Community Health Workers (CHWs) Training Programme.

According to information provided by the Health Ministry, the training went for eight months and provided the graduates with essential skills and knowledge in areas such as Anatomy and Physiology, Logistics Management Systems, Disease Surveillance, Pharmacology, and Maternal and Child Health.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony in his brief remarks expressed the ministry’s high expectations for the new Community Health Workers and noted the importance of serving patients with a positive and kind attitude and providing excellent care and treatment to all who visit health facilities.

“It’s easy to build and equip a health facility, but the hardest part is having people with the right attitude to provide the needed services. If people are not treated properly when they visit the health facilities, that’s the impression they will leave with,” he said.

“If you begin at the community health worker level and gain some experience, we hope you will create a career path in health care,” he added.

Also present at the simple ceremony, was Director of the Health Sciences Education Division, Chandroutie Persaud who urged them to serve their respective regions with diligence and excellence.

“I want you to reflect on the word Community. The training you underwent was to make you competent enough to provide quality service to members of your community. People will remember you for how you treat them,” she stated.

Kaieteur News understands that the ministry has been rolling out the training programme in a number of hinterland regions. Just recently, 35 persons graduated in Region Eight, representing the first ever batch of CHWs there.