14 work place deaths in six months – majority in mining sector

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Labour has recorded 14 deaths in work places thus far in 2024, majority of which occurred in the mining sector.

The Labour Ministry related to this publication that from January to June, 2024, fourteen fatalities have been recorded. Notably, 45 percent of 14 accidents occurred in the mining sector, 27 percent in the construction sector and 28 percent shared among agriculture, shipping, commerce, oil and gas and fishing. Seven fatalities occurred in Region Four; one in Region One, one in Region Three, two in Region Seven, one in Region Nine and two in Region 10. Taking this into account, the Ministry underscored, “All fatalities are investigated to prevent similar recurrences in the future.”

Only recently the Department of Public Information (DPI) reported that Guyana so far this year has recorded more work places deaths than the previous three years. The government-run agency said that in 2020, there were 32 workplace deaths; in 2021, the number decreased to 27 deaths and then in 2022, there were 21 deaths, 20 were recorded in 2023.

It then quoted Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton, in his message on Occupational Safety and Health Day, saying that the majority of fatalities occur in the mining and construction sectors. “This situation causes me great concern, and should be the same for our tripartite partners and key stakeholders. Indeed, it is quite obvious that we need to act now. Decisive actions need to be taken to prevent workplace accidents and safeguarding well-being of the workers in this beloved country of ours,” Minister Hamilton stated.

This, he said, will require concerted efforts from the government, trade unions and employers’ organisations who need to collaborate closely to develop, implement and maintain comprehensive strategies for safety and health protocols, adequate training the enforcement of safety and health regulations, proper equipment maintenance and fostering culture of safety among all stakeholders.

“Let us rise to the challenges and reduce our efforts to create safer and healthier workplaces for all together we can make a difference and build a future where every worker can go to work and return home safely at the end of the work day or work period,” Minister Hamilton stated.