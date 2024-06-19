Young cancer survivor needs financial help to save her sight

Kaieteur News – Chayanne Parboo, a young cancer warrior is in need of financial help to save her sight. A release from US-based Medical Charity, Saving Hands Emergency Aid (SHEA) explained the seven year-old was diagnosed Retinal Detachment—a condition that needs urgent medical attention.

This is the 2nd time that the Medical Charity has stepped in to assist the young patient. According to the information released by the organization, Parboo was just three-years-old, when she was diagnosed with leukemia in 2019. Back then, the charity stepped in to support the child by raising money for her treatment overseas. As a result through her courageous fight, Parboo ultimately won her battle with Leukemia.

However, after her arduous victory over cancer four years ago, Parboo now faces a critical new challenge retinal Detachment an eye condition which is causing her to rapidly lose her vision.

Retinal detachment is described as an emergency situation in which a thin layer of tissue (the retina) at the back of the eye pulls away from the layer of blood vessels that provides it with oxygen and nutrients. Retinal detachment is often accompanied by flashes and floaters in your vision.

According to the release, despite her young age, Parboo has demonstrated immense bravery and resilience. Once the funds are raised, this would be Parboo’s 2nd trip to the US for medical care. Back in 2019, the child and her parents travelled to the US for treatment for her Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL).

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia is a type of blood cancer that starts from young white blood cells called lymphocytes in the bone marrow.

Parboo’s first diagnosis came after she admitted at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for over one month, doctors first discovered that her platelets count was recorded to be 6000 and needed at least 50,000 to conduct a bone marrow test.

Back then, Proprietor of Giftland Mall, Roy Beepat, was among the large donors to give the SHEA to cover the cost of the child’s medial trip. After receiving substantial blood donations to raise her platelet count, a test was then done and medical practitioners were able to uncover the child’s real illness.

“Now in remission, her dreams of seeing the world in all its beauty is fading fast as her vision deteriorates with each passing day,” SHEA said in the release. As such, the charity is once again rallying behind the young cancer warrior just as they did during her initial battle, but the organization needs the assistance from the public to help to make her transfer and treatment possible.

According to SHEA, financial donations will directly cover the costs of the child’s essential eye surgery, which is not available in Guyana, along with her travels, meals, and housing for the duration of her stay in the US. To donate and help us save the little cancer warrior’s vision, the public can give to Mobile Money Guyana (MMG): 650-8658, local Bank: Demerara Bank under the name: Lori Narine Account: 6002041325

Account Type: Savings Branch: Le Ressouvenir -or- VENMO: @SheaCharityGY-or- Zelle: [email protected] “Every donation, no matter the amount, will help Chayanne move closer to restoring her vision,” SHEA reminded.