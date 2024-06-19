Miner remanded for 2021 murder of workmate

Kaieteur News – A 27-year-old gold miner was on Tuesday remanded to prison for the murder of his workmate on November 7, 2021 at Big Creek Landing Region one, North West District (NWD).

It was alleged that Keron David called ‘Chiney’ of Falls Top Village, NWD murdered 22-year-old Royston Frank, a gold miner at Big Creek Landing.

David was arrested on June 15, 2024 and appeared virtually before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court where the charge was read to him. David was not required to plea to the indictable charge.

He is scheduled to return to court on July 11, 2024 for statements.

According to police reports, the deceased and the suspect were acquainted and often drank alcohol together. On November 6, 2021, around 22:30 hrs, they were observed drinking at a local shop. Subsequently, the said shop closed and they remained outside. The following day around 07:00 hrs, the shop owner opened the shop and found a drunken David, admitting that he had a misunderstanding with Frank and later chopped him multiple times.

Police arrived on the scene around 14:00hrs and discovered Frank lying motionless behind the shop in a pool of blood, with incised wounds on the left side of his face, and both arms.

Efforts to locate the suspect at the time were unsuccessful as he had fled the area.

The body was transported to Port Kaituma District Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.