MARAD to procure new hydrographic survey vessel

Latest update June 19th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 19, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works, Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) is preparing to procure a new hydrographic Survey vessel .
At a recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that six companies have submitted bids for the project. The bidders are as follow: K&K Boat Building Construction & General Supplies – US$12,027,000; MS Trading – $1,053,353,000; S. Jagmohan Construction & General Supplies Inc. – $1,246,000,000; Techniq Guyana Inc. – $2,063,600,000; Queensway Security Service Inc. – $2,160,400,000; and Farms Supplies Limited – $994,375,000.
At his recent press conference on Thursday last, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo when asked about the vessel said it is being acquired so that MARAD can better perform its function. “Well in navigation, it’s clear as that. So they know the water channels up our rivers etcetera, for navigation purposes. Then once you map that, you then know. For example, they told me that we had a depth at which the power vessel had to go to dock. And they always said we don’t have that depth in the whole Berbice River, we can’t dock there and then I said, but check it, then they went and do the sounding and we had it and that’s why the ship could come in,” the Vice President said.
He added that a lot of the data they have, they do not know whether it is anecdotal or it is ancient. “So this sort of stuff, we constantly need to chart and map our waterways, the channels. Sometimes they shift and that is important now. So that’s what the vessel would be used for to ensure that MARAD is equipped to do that to better perform its function,” he added.
HELP ME, HELP ME PLEASE!!!
Jun 19, 2024– International Athletics Championships set for Saturday as Pompey gives Gov’t gold medal for support Kaieteur Sports – The Government of Guyana, through the Ministry of Culture,...
Jun 19, 2024
Jun 19, 2024
Jun 19, 2024
Jun 18, 2024
Jun 18, 2024
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) must recognise its role as a tax collection agency and not allow... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On Friday, 14 June 2024, Antigua and Barbuda and the State of Palestine established... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]