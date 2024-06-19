MARAD to procure new hydrographic survey vessel

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works, Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) is preparing to procure a new hydrographic Survey vessel .

At a recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that six companies have submitted bids for the project. The bidders are as follow: K&K Boat Building Construction & General Supplies – US$12,027,000; MS Trading – $1,053,353,000; S. Jagmohan Construction & General Supplies Inc. – $1,246,000,000; Techniq Guyana Inc. – $2,063,600,000; Queensway Security Service Inc. – $2,160,400,000; and Farms Supplies Limited – $994,375,000.

At his recent press conference on Thursday last, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo when asked about the vessel said it is being acquired so that MARAD can better perform its function. “Well in navigation, it’s clear as that. So they know the water channels up our rivers etcetera, for navigation purposes. Then once you map that, you then know. For example, they told me that we had a depth at which the power vessel had to go to dock. And they always said we don’t have that depth in the whole Berbice River, we can’t dock there and then I said, but check it, then they went and do the sounding and we had it and that’s why the ship could come in,” the Vice President said.

He added that a lot of the data they have, they do not know whether it is anecdotal or it is ancient. “So this sort of stuff, we constantly need to chart and map our waterways, the channels. Sometimes they shift and that is important now. So that’s what the vessel would be used for to ensure that MARAD is equipped to do that to better perform its function,” he added.