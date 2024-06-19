Latest update June 19th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

MARAD to procure new hydrographic survey vessel

Jun 19, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works, Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) is preparing to procure a new hydrographic Survey vessel .

At a recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that six companies have submitted bids for the project. The bidders are as follow: K&K Boat Building Construction & General Supplies – US$12,027,000; MS Trading – $1,053,353,000; S. Jagmohan Construction & General Supplies Inc. – $1,246,000,000; Techniq Guyana Inc. – $2,063,600,000; Queensway Security Service Inc. – $2,160,400,000; and Farms Supplies Limited – $994,375,000.

At his recent press conference on Thursday last, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo when asked about the vessel said it is being acquired so that MARAD can better perform its function. “Well in navigation, it’s clear as that. So they know the water channels up our rivers etcetera, for navigation purposes. Then once you map that, you then know. For example, they told me that we had a depth at which the power vessel had to go to dock. And they always said we don’t have that depth in the whole Berbice River, we can’t dock there and then I said, but check it, then they went and do the sounding and we had it and that’s why the ship could come in,” the Vice President said.

He added that a lot of the data they have, they do not know whether it is anecdotal or it is ancient. “So this sort of stuff, we constantly need to chart and map our waterways, the channels. Sometimes they shift and that is important now. So that’s what the vessel would be used for to ensure that MARAD is equipped to do that to better perform its function,” he added.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | June. 14th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

HELP ME, HELP ME PLEASE!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Government of Guyana pumps $7M into AP Invitational

Government of Guyana pumps $7M into AP Invitational

Jun 19, 2024

– International Athletics Championships set for Saturday as Pompey gives Gov’t gold medal for support Kaieteur Sports – The Government of Guyana, through the Ministry of Culture,...
Read More
Dominic Tyrell claims Deadlift bronze; place 6th overall on debut

Dominic Tyrell claims Deadlift bronze; place 6th...

Jun 19, 2024

Old rivals meet under lights, as Super Eights get underway

Old rivals meet under lights, as Super Eights get...

Jun 19, 2024

GFF hosts inaugural student referee training

GFF hosts inaugural student referee training

Jun 19, 2024

Star Rentals increases support for One Guyana T10 Tape-ball

Star Rentals increases support for One Guyana T10...

Jun 18, 2024

GCB lauds ICC Player of the Month Motie, following historic award 

GCB lauds ICC Player of the Month Motie,...

Jun 18, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]