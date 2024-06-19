Latest update June 19th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Five arrested in connection with death of Stanleytown man

Jun 19, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Police have arrested five persons in connection with the death of a 28-year-old man, who was on Monday found motionless at the side of the road in Heathburn Village, East Bank Berbice (EBB).

The dead man had been identified as Tyrone France of Lot 42 Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

Police said that the incident occurred at about 10:30hrs and upon arrival on the scene ranks observed France’s body with several wounds.

The investigation is ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | June. 14th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

HELP ME, HELP ME PLEASE!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Government of Guyana pumps $7M into AP Invitational

Government of Guyana pumps $7M into AP Invitational

Jun 19, 2024

– International Athletics Championships set for Saturday as Pompey gives Gov’t gold medal for support Kaieteur Sports – The Government of Guyana, through the Ministry of Culture,...
Read More
Dominic Tyrell claims Deadlift bronze; place 6th overall on debut

Dominic Tyrell claims Deadlift bronze; place 6th...

Jun 19, 2024

Old rivals meet under lights, as Super Eights get underway

Old rivals meet under lights, as Super Eights get...

Jun 19, 2024

GFF hosts inaugural student referee training

GFF hosts inaugural student referee training

Jun 19, 2024

Star Rentals increases support for One Guyana T10 Tape-ball

Star Rentals increases support for One Guyana T10...

Jun 18, 2024

GCB lauds ICC Player of the Month Motie, following historic award 

GCB lauds ICC Player of the Month Motie,...

Jun 18, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]