Five arrested in connection with death of Stanleytown man

Kaieteur News – Police have arrested five persons in connection with the death of a 28-year-old man, who was on Monday found motionless at the side of the road in Heathburn Village, East Bank Berbice (EBB).
The dead man had been identified as Tyrone France of Lot 42 Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, Berbice.
Police said that the incident occurred at about 10:30hrs and upon arrival on the scene ranks observed France’s body with several wounds.
The investigation is ongoing.
