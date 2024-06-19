Father of three remanded for armed robbery and larceny

Latest update June 19th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 19, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A 39-year-old man was on Tuesday remanded to prison after being charged with larceny and Robbery Under Arms (RUA) when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.
It is alleged that Carlos Wills robbed Errol Jodhan on June 3 and Marica Hilliman on June 11 at Brickdam Road, Stabroek, Georgetown.
Wills, a construction worker of lot 217 Main Road, La Penitence, Georgetown, made his first court appearance before Acting Chief Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, where the charges were read to him. He pleaded not guilty to both offences.
The charge alleges that on June 3, Wills armed with a knife robbed Jodhan of a gold chain and pendant valued $505,000. Jodhan, attempted to retrieve his belongings from the accused. However, the accused armed himself with a knife and attempted to stab Jodhan. Fearing for his life, Jodhan released the items, allowing the accused to flee the scene.
Similarly, at the said location on June 11 Wills allegedly robbed Hilliman of one gold chain valued $200,000. Hilliman was walking east along Brickdam Road in Georgetown when she felt someone forcefully remove a gold chain from her neck, causing her to fall backwards. The accused then fled the scene heading north.
Wills was apprehended on June 15 and informed of the offences and was subsequently charged.
The accused was represented by Attorney – at-law Stacy Goodings who requested bail at a reasonable sum due to her client being a father of three and is not a flight risk.
However, Prosecutor Jaisingh objected to bail due to the severity of the offence, reminding the court that a knife was involved in one of the robberies and the accused reportedly attempted to stab the victim.
Bail was denied and Wills is scheduled to return to court on July 3, 2024.
HELP ME, HELP ME PLEASE!!!
