C’bean body consults with Guyana’s civil society, policy makers to reduce poverty

Jun 18, 2024

Kaieteur  News – Noting that climate change can cause severe poverty in the region, the International Organisation of Migration (IOM) Caribbean has consulted with policymakers in Guyana, Barbados and Dominica to create a series of policy papers to prevent this from happening.





In statement issued by IOM Caribbean, the organisation said that it collaborated with the Caribbean Youth Environment Network (CYEN) to create the policy papers.  “In the Caribbean, environmental changes including phenomena like desertification, reduction of soil fertility, coastal erosion, sea level rise and disasters all impact livelihood patterns and systems of production in the agricultural sector, triggering different types of mobility”, IOM Caribbean stated before adding that that the changes can heavily impact individuals and communities in rural areas thus contributing to a rise in poverty among vulnerable groups and a reduction in regional food production.

As a result, the organization decided to collaborate with the civil society in the region to develop a series of policy papers that can assist in safe guarding against this from happening.

According to the organisation, in order to develop the policy papers, it consulted with senior officials and policy makers from Barbados, Dominica, and Guyana. IOM Caribbean did not state who these officials were but said that the papers developed focused on strengthening and updating existing policies and creating new ones to deal with gaps and capture opportunities. A full report on the policy paper was released and Kaieteur News will follow-up on its contents.  Established in 1951, IOM is part of the United Nations System and stands as the leading intergovernmental organization in the field of migration.

The organization collaborates with governmental, intergovernmental and non-governmental partners to improve the resilience of people on the move, particularly those in situations of vulnerability. It also works closely with governments to manage all forms of mobility, and their impacts. This work includes operations in some of the most complex emergency settings in the world. The IOM Constitution recognizes the link between migration and economic, social and cultural development, as well as to the right of freedom of movement.

 

 

 

