The early days of business in Georgetown

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – Thank you, Mr. Editor, for publishing my article on May 18th, 2024 “Mr. DeAbreu takes us down memory lane”. Since that publication my phone keeps ringing with words of encouragement and gratitude for informing them of things they did not know of, there were some criticism or advice, like what happened to B.G & T mutual life, the Georgetown Lighthouse, and the Venezuela Guyana border controversy.

Advice and criticisms are good things. I will do BGTT, the Light House and more in this edition of memory lane, but the Venezuela Guyana controversy even though I read much on, I would be charting shallow waters. I will quote Kelly Leston “some things are better left unsaid”. I now beg for this one.

1817- In 1817 under the Dutch government a wooden Light House was built to help guide ships into the Demerara River. By 1824, that wooden light house deteriorated badly and the then British government built the present light house in 1830. The 103 ft high, octagon structure is a famous Georgetown landmark with its distinct vertical red and white stripes. The light house is located at the head of Water Street and is maintained by the National Trust of Guyana.

The British structure was commissioned on June1, 1830, when it replaced the wooden light house built by the Dutch in 1817. The light house was built on the same spot used by the Dutch. The British engineer present the light house reinforcing the building by placing it on a foundation of 49 greenheart piles, no less than 30 ft long making it durable nearly 200 years later. Bearing in mind that slavery was abolished in 1834, then that light house had to be built by slave labour, a floating light was placed at the Demerara bar in March 1838 and a system of signaling to the lighthouse was established.

On 27 February 1938 a committee of Pilotage was formed and entrusted with the signaling. Before establishment of the system of signaling, a beacon had been erected on the East Coast of Demerara and vessels entering had to contribute to the cost of constructing the

beacon. About a half mile east of Fort Groyne there was a block house which was used as a signal station for vessels arriving, and for signaling to Berbice. The coastal signaling was done by semaphore stations. The steel balcony at the top of the lighthouse offered a panoramic view of Georgetown and West Coast Demerara. You must climb 138 stairs to access the balcony. I remember all the girls made it to the top, half the boys turned back halfway. It cost us 25 cents for students to and from with the yellow bus and 5 cents to enter the

lighthouse. Omitted – In 1834, just after the abolishment of slavery, the freed slaves went in apprenticeship and they were paid little, even their wives were paid little as freed slaves.

Without using the banking establishment in those days, it was not available to them, the freed African women started their own savings by throwing a box hand, where every member drew their hand at the end of the period. Some women would hide their money, some would tie it in a kerchief and place it in their bosom for safe keeping. The first known use of the money was to buy the village of North Brook in East Coast Demerara and they named it Victoria village, in respect to Queen Victoria, who they believe freed African slaves.

The truth is, African slaves were freed from their hardship with the help of some white high priests, white clergy men and some white law makers. This happened in Queens Town Essequibo, being the second village to be bought by the Africans.

1880- In 1880 we saw the establishment of BG&T Mutual Life Insurance, with Mr. Robert Petes Drysdale, Mr. John Seyes, and Mr. Benjamin Baykey. They were all English looking men with curly moustache and high moral values. The first chairman of the company was appointed in 1883. His name was Mr. John Duke Smith. At the corner of Robb and Hinck Streets opposite the Guyana Post Office Building, the northern section of the building is the identical way the building was in 1880 with some repairs and/ or replacement of wood. The back of the building in Hinck Street is a three-storey concrete building with elevators built between the years 1970-1980. There were several general managers since then there was one Mr. Erol Chung, a distinguished gentleman who advised me that I should run my

business from my head and not my heart. He was so right, the older I got the more I understood how true he was. During that said time when I was advised by Mr. Chung, another gentleman I looked up to was Mr. Hans Barrow of insurance Brokers Guyana Limited. He said to me “only busy men find time”, that is so true, I lived with both quotes as I conduct my business that I owned and operated since 1983 – 2024.

John Fernandes

1901- In 1901 we saw the birth of two entrepreneur legions. One is Walter Elias Disney, of the Disney Land Fame which exists to this year. In the same year 1901, we saw the birth of Mr. John Fernandes Snr in British Guyana from Madeiran parentage. He was the eldest of 11 children. Mr. John Fernandes Snr; we emphasise senior because they were two Johns. The senior of the two got marriage in 1924 and had 14 children. Madeiran blood in him caused him to venture into business. He started to burn coal for export to Europe, also ship to Trinidad, he sold charcoal in paper bags to be used by housewives, with the success of the charcoal business, he managed to get a wharf to rent from William Fogarty, where a small shipping company was started in 1940. It started little but began to expand being the first local

shipping agent.

On October 15th, 1959, the company was incorporated with Mr. John Fernandes Snr as chairman. Sadly in February 1962 the young company office wharf and warehouse went up in flames due to the political riot in the city. Mr. John Fernandes Snr, who was determined

for success, did not run, but later rebuilt. He had tremendous faith in his company. Things were brown politically in the 60s, so he went to see a former Prime Minister to discuss the way forward despite the nationalization under the PNC during 1970 when major companies Bookers and Sprostons were acquired by the Government. John Fernandes Limited managed to remain a private entity and went on to receive several awards including Guyana Chamber of Commerce long term award when John Fernandes retired in 1970. He was known as Big John; he was an extremely caring boss seeing the welfare of all his staff being taken care of. I was told by one of John’s sons, that during the years at Christmas time, most stevedores would ask to borrow money to buy or purchase pepperpot meat, garlic pork meat and other Christmas Items. Mr. Fernandes Snr will freely lend them and by March the following year they will repay. This went on for a few years. However one January, Big John spoke to all his workers, he said, “As of this week you will all put two dollars away as saving for Christmas.” Some were reluctant, some agreed, but Big John being a caring dynamo said all workers money must be deducted.

When December came, they all got their money (savings), salaries plus bonus for them to enjoy a good Christmas. What was interesting was if a stevedore or worker died before Christmas. Mr. Fernandes would call their wives and give the money saved to them, that’s where he got the name Honest John.

John Fernandes Jnr took over in 1970. He stayed around for twenty-two years before retiring in 1992. While in office he maintained the high standards and culture of John Fernandes. He retired in 1992 making way for Bunny Fernandes. Bernard Bunny Fernandes-Bunny as he was called or known was a leader from in front, he was a doer of things he made things happen he never waited for things to happen. I was told of a culture in John Fernandes when a young Fernandes starts working at John Fernandes, whether he came out from University or Saint Stanislaus he starts in the workshop smelling the grease, and from there he had the opportunity to move up.

There was one exception, the young handsome and bright Fernandes could not take the heat, so his uncle told him to come out of the kitchen, in later years he became Chairman of the company. Bunny later became the chairman of the National Parks Commission as

Chris Fernandes took over leadership of John Fernandes, but Bunny kept flexing his muscle as Chairman of the Parks Commission. He returned the Promenade Garden, Botanical Garden, and the Zoo to some sense of decency and pride so much that a powerful politician called him from Sophia and asked him to cut grass of the Sophia headquarters for his Biennial Congress. Mr. Bunny Fernandes sent the tractor with the cutter and the bill. As the job was completely done, he asked the politician for his cheque and he promised to send it later, eighteen months after no cheque was sent, at the end of two years when it was time for another Biennial Congress the same caller asked Mr. Bunny Fernandes to cut the Complex. Mr. Fernandes said you must send my previous cheque and the advance of this work before the tractor can leave. The man was not pleased and he called the Prime Minister Burnham. Mr. Burnham replied, “if you owe Mr. Fernandes send him his cheque for the work that was done” and a tractor was then sent. That was the moral, decency and principles of the Fernandes. I do not have enough space to talk about the legacy of Chris Fernandes but to say he was a good leader who ran his business from his head and not his heart.

We now welcome Philip Fernandes another National Hockey Player remember. Bobby Fernandes played National Football for Guyana. So the Fernandes produced National Hockey players, Football players, Volleyball player and Squash champions for Guyana and

the Caribbean.

Royal Bank

1914 – In 1914, British Guiana welcomed the opening of the Royal Bank of Canada, that would become the second commercial bank in the history of the country. The Royal Bank came with a series of good history opening since 1839 in Nova Scotia Canada, by 1864 the Royal Bank had taken over the merchant bank for Halifax and other smaller banks in the United States. While in Guiana growing from strength to strength as a financial institution in February 1945 was the month of tragedy, a great fire raged through the business sector of Georgetown leaving a number of charred and gutted buildings, including the Royal Bank of Canada. By 1948 with Sprostons Limited being the constructing company the bank was rebuilt as it reflects to you today. This reflects the bank’s ability to survive despite most trying circumstances. The bank in 1945 was managed by Mr. A.D. Machillivray who was living with his family in the living quarters of the bank at the time of the fire. Through the years the bank considered itself as a friendly bank, whether it’s the service they offer or the scores of pretty ladies working at the bank. By June 5th, 2006, the Royal Bank went to National Bank of Trade and Commerce and now Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited. 1930 – In 1930 we saw the establishment of Cho Chin and company in Lombard Street Werk-en-Rust, they started to supply hardware, roll of ropes that could be used in the fishing industry, there you could’ve gotten from a pin to an anchor in those days. It is remarkable to learn that in the early 60’s, Mr. Chung of Cho Chin would keep one door open to rescue a number of Indian women and children during the riots at the bus park and East Bank car park earlier known as Donkey City. There was one other interesting fact about Cho Chin, there was a right-hand leg spinner named Milton Wong, playing for Cosmos Sport Club in the first division cricket. He is the first Guyanese of Chinese descent to be called to trials for Guiana. Mr. Wong was known as Milo. Milo turned the leg break square. It is rumoured that Milo can turn the ball back to him, knowing cricket, that’s not possible. However, when Cosmos was playing for the East Indian Cricket Club, Milo would keep Rohan Kanhai very quiet and Joe Solomon playing and scratching. If Milo was playing in the present 20/20, he would have gone for 240 runs in 4 overs or ten wickets in 4 overs he was unplayable in his day. They would call him, Milo, “The Chinese Cricketer”.

Royal Jewel House

1947- In 1947 we saw the establishment of Royal Jewel House on Regent Street. The establishment had its birth many years before. As a teenager at the age thirteen a boy called Azeez started apprenticeship with a senior gold smith in the village of Cornelia Ida West Coast Demerara. By 19 years of age, he completed his apprenticeship and ventured into his own jewellery business, selling gold jewelry from village to village and the sugar estate using a bicycle transportation and a box with jewellery. He sold chains, rings, earrings, golden bands, which were loved by the community especially the large East Indian population. His hard work was of high quality selling the right karat as he preaches. Let me inject no businessmen or business can survive for more than five years without honesty, quality services, and integrity. By 1947 we saw the birth of Royal Jewel House at the same spot in Regent Street. His ambition was so high and wide that he opened another store at the corner of Regent and Hinck Street. A few years later, however, the political violence of the early 60s saw that building and other buildings being destroyed by fire. The Regent Street establishment survived.

In his early selling days on bicycle the words choke and rob never existed. When the business was established, he was 25 years of age- now selling to jewel houses, pawn brokers, and jewel stores in Georgetown, with the help of his wife and family. He visited several suppliers in England and Europe and his business continued to prosper. He started to import watches from Switzerland, Clocks from Germany, and other gift sets from England.

His business motto was honesty and integrity that is why he seeks quality products with reasonable prices, which are sold as the Hallmark of his business. In the late 60s Mr. Azeez was still active in his business up to his 85th birthday. His business continues to service Guyana with pride and decency and offers deals in a wide variety of jewellery, souvenirs, pens, lighters and sunglasses and many other gift items. There was one young lady who I know worked at the Jewel House since the mid-70s and retired a few weeks ago. I can’t remember her name, but she knows who she is. The business is now run successfully and smoothly by his son and daughter-in-law Mr. Murtaza and Mrs. Camille Azeez.

Yours Truly,

Frank DeAbreu