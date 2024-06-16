Explore. Eat. Repeat: Guyana Restaurant Week 2024 begins Friday

Kaieteur News – From June 21 to June 30, 2024, Guyana is set to sizzle with the much-anticipated Guyana Restaurant Week (GRW). This culinary extravaganza promises ten days of gastronomic delight as the nation’s finest eateries open their doors with special menus and enticing discounts.

For those unfamiliar, GRW isn’t just about dining out—it’s a celebration of flavours, creativity, and community. Over the past years, it has evolved into a hallmark event eagerly awaited by both locals and international visitors. Participating restaurants, spanning from vibrant Georgetown to the serene coastal towns, offer curated menus showcasing their culinary prowess. Whether it’s the authentic spices of Aagman Indian Restaurant or the seaside charm of The Beach Specialties Restaurant & Bar, each venue crafts an experience that reflects Guyana’s rich cultural tapestry.

For diners, GRW presents an unparalleled opportunity to indulge in high-end dining at accessible prices. Lunch menus start as low as $3,000, while dinner experiences range from $6,000 to $7,500, taxes included. This affordability, coupled with the chance to sample new dishes and wine pairings, makes GRW a favourite among food enthusiasts.

Restaurateurs, on the other hand, benefit from increased foot traffic and exposure. It’s a strategic platform to debut seasonal offerings, receive direct feedback from patrons, and attract a diverse clientele. The event not only boosts revenue but also fosters a sense of culinary innovation and friendly competition among peers.

GRW isn’t just about filling stomachs; it’s about creating lasting memories and promoting cultural exchange through food. The event is a testament to Guyana’s growing culinary scene, where traditional recipes meet contemporary palates. As Kamrul Z. Baksh, Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority, notes, “Let’s explore, eat and repeat on our journey to #DiscoverGuyana.”

Participation in GRW is straightforward. Simply browse the list of participating restaurants, select your venue of choice, and make a reservation. Upon arrival, inquire about their GRW menu and optional wine pairings—a surefire way to elevate your dining experience.

As GRW continues to grow in popularity and scope, organizers remain committed to enhancing its cultural and economic impact. The event not only supports local businesses but also positions Guyana as a must-visit destination for food aficionados worldwide.

Guyana Restaurant Week 2024 promises to be a feast for the senses—a chance to explore diverse flavours, support local eateries, and indulge in the best of Guyanese hospitality. Whether you’re a seasoned foodie or simply curious, mark your calendar and prepare to embark on a culinary journey like no other.

As the saying goes, in Guyana, it’s all about exploring, eating, and repeating. So, grab your fork and join in the festivities—it’s time to savor the flavours of GRW!

Participating restaurants:

Aagman Indian Restaurant Ambrosia Restaurant – (New Amsterdam) Amici Atlantis Cuisine – (Leonora) The Beach Specialties Restaurant & Bar – Caribbean Inn Bia Bia Tex Mex Cuisine – (Bartica) Bistro Cafe & Bar (Middle Street) Bottle Bar & Restaurant – Cara Lodge D Cafe The Flame Restaurant & Grill Froggy’s Grill Hard Rock Cafe Heliconia Restaurant – (Camp Street) Heliconia Tavern – (Main Street) Jaxx International Ltd. Mango Walk Restaurant & Lounge Nutrition Crave OMG Arawak Steakhouse Palm Court Restaurant Starlight Restaurant – (Suddie) Sucre Restaurant, Herdmanston Lodge Terra Mare Restaurant, Marriott Ry Ry’s Restaurant