US vows to protect Guyana’s resources for country’s development

…Ambassador Jenkins cites need for holistic approach to trafficking of illegal guns

Kaieteur News – The United States (US) on Friday said it looks forward to working with the Government of Guyana to protect the country’s resources for its continued development.

United States Undersecretary for Arms Control & International Security, Ambassador Bonnie Jenkins during a press conference at the U.S. Embassy, in Georgetown on Friday told reporters that she took a sunset cruise where she saw firsthand the country’s amazing wildlife, environment and people. To this end, she noted, “We look forward to working with your government to protect these resources and allow for the safe and peaceful environment necessary for Guyana’s continued development.”

Jenkins in opening remarks added that she was excited to visit as this also highlights the growing importance of the security partnership between the United States and Guyana. She recognized Guyana’s leadership role on regional and international platforms as “impressive”.

The Undersecretary for Arms Control & International Security has met with Prime Minister, Brigadier Ret’d, Mark Phillips, Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan and National Security Advisor, Gerry Gouveia where the two sides discussed working together to reduce violence in the Caribbean and decreasing the illegal trafficking of arms under the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative.

“For some, security means a stable and prosperous economy; for others, the very right to exist is at stake, either because of their very identity or the climate impact on their morals,” the Ambassador said.

Consequently, she noted, “we work globally on issues…that threaten lives and make development impossible. We also work on peaceful uses of nuclear technology to provide tools for development while making sure these technologies are handled in a safe and responsible manner. We provide training for security services, helping them to keep their citizens safe from crime and external threats. Narcotics trafficking, illegal mining and environmental crimes threaten the livelihood of people across the Amazon basin, including here in Guyana.”

Meanwhile, Jenkins was asked to say whether there has been an upsurge in the importation of illegal guns and ammunition in Guyana, but merely revealed that “this was discussed”.

“That’s been a topic that we talked about and we recognize the concern that the government and individuals here have about the illegal guns. I can say that we are working very closely with Guyana to try to address this issue, we are also working close with Caricom to try to address this issue.”

On the other hand, the Ambassador pointed to the need for a more holistic approach to tackle the issue. While responding to a question on actions the US can take to deal with perpetrators of these crimes, she explained, “I think that we have to look at some of these things not just isolated. We have to look at how they are part of a larger picture of what’s going on and that’s why it’s important for in the US side to have all the relevant parts of the US government that play a role in different aspects to be working together to address these issues, because as you said, it’s not just guns, its money laundering, there’s other things that are happening and a lot of times the same people who are doing the trafficking in arms are also doing other types of trafficking and so we recognize these issues and so really to address these issues you got to look at it more holistically…so it’s gonna take different parts of state department, different part of the US government but also similarly in Guyana, looking at it from different aspects and Ministries.”