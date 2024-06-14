Latest update June 14th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Temporary Pirara Bridge to be opened to light traffic on Saturday – Min. Public Works

Jun 14, 2024 News

The Pirara Bridge currently under construction (Ministry of Public Works)

The Pirara Bridge currently under construction (Ministry of Public Works)

Kaieteur News – The temporary Pirara Bridge, located along the Kurupkari to Lethem corridor, Region Nine should be open to light vehicular traffic on Saturday, the Ministry of Public Works has announced.

In a statement issued on its Facebook page on Thursday, the ministry said that motorists are to avoid using the bridge until further notice as construction of the temporary bridge is ongoing.

The ministry said that it has implemented temporary solutions, including the ongoing construction of a timber deck to facilitate light traffic, to alleviate the challenges posed by the destroyed bridge.

The bridge was inundated following recent floods in the Rupununi has caused significant traffic disruptions due to the flooded bridge and the inundated bypass road.

“We understand the inconvenience this has caused to road users along this corridor and are diligently working to resolve the situation,” the Ministry said noting that “In response, the RDC has provided immediate support with two boats to shuttle passengers between locations.”

The ministry said that efforts are underway to expedite the bridge’s completion and restore normal traffic flow as soon as possible.

“Waters have recently started to recede, allowing light traffic to resume crossing along the ByPass Bridge. We urge drivers of light vehicles to exercise extreme caution when crossing,” the ministry said noting that under no circumstance should heavy vehicles attempt to cross the ByPass Bridge.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | June. 10th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

HELP ME, HELP ME PLEASE!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

AAG Senior Championships set for this weekend

AAG Senior Championships set for this weekend

Jun 14, 2024

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) is gearing up for its Senior Championships this weekend at the National Track and Field Centre in Edinburgh, West...
Read More
England keep T20 World Cup hopes alive with crushing win over Oman

England keep T20 World Cup hopes alive with...

Jun 14, 2024

Motie wins ICC Player of the Month award for May

Motie wins ICC Player of the Month award for May

Jun 14, 2024

Golf as a Growing Sport in CSEC PE

Golf as a Growing Sport in CSEC PE

Jun 14, 2024

David vs Goliath: Newly owned Spankhurst eyeing Guyana Cup win

David vs Goliath: Newly owned Spankhurst eyeing...

Jun 14, 2024

CNOOC Guyana Limited, GTTA distribute Table Tennis equipment to Indigenous schools

CNOOC Guyana Limited, GTTA distribute Table...

Jun 14, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]