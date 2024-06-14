Temporary Pirara Bridge to be opened to light traffic on Saturday – Min. Public Works

Kaieteur News – The temporary Pirara Bridge, located along the Kurupkari to Lethem corridor, Region Nine should be open to light vehicular traffic on Saturday, the Ministry of Public Works has announced.

In a statement issued on its Facebook page on Thursday, the ministry said that motorists are to avoid using the bridge until further notice as construction of the temporary bridge is ongoing.

The ministry said that it has implemented temporary solutions, including the ongoing construction of a timber deck to facilitate light traffic, to alleviate the challenges posed by the destroyed bridge.

The bridge was inundated following recent floods in the Rupununi has caused significant traffic disruptions due to the flooded bridge and the inundated bypass road.

“We understand the inconvenience this has caused to road users along this corridor and are diligently working to resolve the situation,” the Ministry said noting that “In response, the RDC has provided immediate support with two boats to shuttle passengers between locations.”

The ministry said that efforts are underway to expedite the bridge’s completion and restore normal traffic flow as soon as possible.

“Waters have recently started to recede, allowing light traffic to resume crossing along the ByPass Bridge. We urge drivers of light vehicles to exercise extreme caution when crossing,” the ministry said noting that under no circumstance should heavy vehicles attempt to cross the ByPass Bridge.