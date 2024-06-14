Mae Thomas quits PPP executive after US sanctions

– Jagdeo sad, says she is a hard worker

Kaieteur News – Disgraced former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour, Mae Thomas has resigned as a member of the People’s Progressive Party Central Committee after she was sanctioned by the United States Government of allegedly taking bribes to facilitate the award of government contracts, passports and gun licences to the Mohameds.

General Secretary of the PPP, Bharrat Jagdeo made the announcement on Thursday during his weekly news conference held at the Office of the President. Earlier this week, the Guyana Government sent Thomas on leave after the US Government announced sanctions against her. Noting that Thomas was a hard worker in the party, Jagdeo told the news conference that he was sad that she had to go. He said Thomas maintained her innocence and promised to be available for any investigation.

The US Treasury Department noted in a statement announcing the sanction against Thomas, said as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs from October 2020 through August 2023 she allegedly used her position to offer benefits to Mohamed’s Enterprise and Azruddin Mohamed among others, in exchange for cash payments and high-value gifts. “Thomas misused her position to influence the award of official contract bids and the approval processes for weapons’ permits and passports on behalf of Mohamed’s Enterprise. A corrupt Permanent Secretary could manipulate procurement processes to suit their preferred bidder by providing inside information at the early stages of evaluation. Access to a Permanent Secretary of any Ministry could afford contractors insight into upcoming projects and bid values. Permanent Secretaries can act as the legal authority to sign contracts on behalf of their ministry,” the US Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control outlined.

OFAC has designated Azruddin and Mohamed’s Enterprise for being persons who have materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of, corruption, including the misappropriation of State assets, the expropriation of private assets for personal gain, corruption related to government contracts or the extraction of natural resources, or bribery, that is conducted by a foreign person.

As a result of OFAC’s action, the statement noted that all property and interests in property of the designated persons described above that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC.

In addition, any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, individually or in the aggregate, 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked. Unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC, or exempt, OFAC’s regulations generally prohibit all transactions by U.S. persons or within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interests in property of designated or otherwise blocked persons. In addition, OFAC warned financial institutions and other persons that engage in certain transactions or activities with the sanctioned entities and individuals may expose themselves to sanctions or be subject to an enforcement action. “The prohibitions include the making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any designated person, or the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from any such person,” the statement said.

In its statement, on Wednesday, the Government of Guyana said that it has taken careful note of a press release issued by the United States Department of the Treasury, which informed of three Guyanese nationals and entities as being sanctioned by the Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control. Based on the information referenced in the press release, the Government said that Ministry of Finance and relevant statutory agencies including the Guyana Revenue Authority will be requesting additional information on the matters highlighted, with a view to aiding local law enforcement agencies. The Government of Guyana said it takes very seriously the claims contained in the press release and will continue to engage relevant United States entities on these matters. In the meantime, it said the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labour, Ms. Mae Thomas has been sent on leave with immediate effect. ‘The Government of Guyana will continue to work with the United States government on all matters of mutual interest, including the respect for the rule of law and order,” the Government said in its statement.