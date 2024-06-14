Govt. launches new strategy to eliminate Hepatitis C in Guyana

Kaieteur News – With the goal of eliminating Hepatitis C in Guyana, the Ministry of Health, through the National AIDS Programme Secretariat (NAPS) on Wednesday launched the National Hepatitis Guidelines and Laboratory Strategy.

Hepatitis C, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) is an inflammation of the liver caused by the hepatitis C virus. The virus can cause both acute and chronic hepatitis, ranging in severity from a mild illness to a serious, lifelong illness including liver cirrhosis and cancer.

According to a release from the Ministry of Health, the new documents were developed in collaboration with the Pan American Health Organisation and the World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO) and will enable Guyana to implement comprehensive screening, prevention, and treatment protocols to effectively combat Hepatitis C.

As it relates to the Laboratory Strategy, this is geared towards creating a comprehensive and integrated medical laboratory system in Guyana that supports timely and quality healthcare services, ultimately leading to a healthier and more resilient nation. The ministry reported that the Hepatitis C Guidelines were developed through collaboration among healthcare professionals and stakeholders to address Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) in Guyana using the latest evidence and best practices.

These guidelines, the ministry said, ensures equal access to high-quality, patient-centred care for all Guyanese, while the Laboratory Strategy emphasises the role of medical laboratories in disease detection and management, advocating for investment in infrastructure, technology, and human resources. It promotes innovation, collaboration, and inclusivity in ensuring comprehensive care for every individual, the Ministry mentioned.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony during his remarks at the launch said that with adequate laboratories across the country, this new strategy will aid in capturing the standards needed at different levels. “We have our National Public Health Reference Laboratory and we have laboratories at each of our regional hospitals. Further down the chain, we have different types of laboratories performing various tasks. We felt it was important to standardise our work at different levels. If we don’t, different regions might expand their capabilities independently, complicating the process,” he explained.

The minister further noted that the strategy will aid in building capacity so that labs will be able to perform various tasks in the future, such as gene sequencing. “One area we believe will be very important is developing the capability for gene sequencing. We’ve started this at the lab through collaboration with Harvard University. We’re now using what we’ve learnt from malaria research and applying it to other diseases, and there are additional areas we want to develop,” he stated.

Speaking on the Hepatitis Guidelines, Dr. Anthony revealed that before treating patients for Hepatitis C, the Ministry had only been diagnosing and educating those who tested positive. He added that with PAHO’s funding, the Ministry is now able to treat patients. Additionally, he said over 150 patients have been enrolled for treatment, and many have been treated and cured. Also present at the event was PAHO/WHO Representative to Guyana, Daniel Albrecht who reaffirmed PAHO/WHO’s commitment to providing equal support throughout Guyana.