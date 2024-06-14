First Lady calls for greater support for persons with disabilities

Latest update June 14th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 14, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – First Lady, Arya Ali, has called for greater financial assistance for persons living with disabilities (PWDs) in developing countries.
She made the plea during the 17th Session of the Conference of States Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, USA, on Tuesday.
The First Lady stated that in a truly inclusive and sustainable world, persons with disabilities must be empowered to live a life with dignity and respect. She highlighted the initiatives and legislations the Guyana government has put in place for persons with disability in the country.
“Guyana enacted disabilities legislation and adopted a multifaceted approach to ensure persons with disabilities enjoy equal treatments focusing on education and empowerment,” the First Lady noted. Persons living with disabilities, including children, are eligible for receiving multi-financial funds from the government throughout their lives. Mobility assistance is also provided free of cost. The government is providing specialised support for children, through the widespread training of teachers.
One such way is an initiative to establish a business centre that would advance financial independence and economic empowerment for this vulnerable group. Emphasis is also placed on enhancing digital connectivity and using technology to provide learning opportunities for persons with disabilities. The First Lady stressed the importance of financial resources being a major challenge for developing countries as limited institutions and technological capacities remain barriers in small economies. (DPI)
HELP ME, HELP ME PLEASE!!!
Jun 14, 2024By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) is gearing up for its Senior Championships this weekend at the National Track and Field Centre in Edinburgh, West...
Jun 14, 2024
Jun 14, 2024
Jun 14, 2024
Jun 14, 2024
Jun 14, 2024
Kaieteur News – The United States of America (USA) prides itself as the bastion of democracy and the land of the free.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the ongoing discourse on international relations and human rights, one of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]