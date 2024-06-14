Child father confesses to beheading woman

Latest update June 14th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Investigators have informed Kaieteur News that Paulette Edward’s child father Silas France will likely be charged with murder after he reportedly confessed to beheading her at Port Kaituma, North West District, Region One.
Some sources even said that the investigators have already obtained legal advice to charge him. According to information reaching Kaieteur News, Edwards’ child father on Wednesday reportedly told investigators that he killed her because she caused the police to frequently lock him up and always walks around drunk with their daughter. He reportedly said too that he tossed the weapon he used to chop off her head in the Port Kaituma River. Kaieteur News learnt that detectives are presently trying to recover that weapon from the river.
Edwards was last seen alive on June 4, 2024. Persons recalled that the child father was last seen with her. They claimed that he was beating her and then left the area where she was last seen alive. Three days later on Friday June 7 her nude, headless and decomposing body was found among a clump of bushes in a swamped area in the vicinity of Cat Walk, Port Kaituma. Police located the corpse’s head the following day and after they were able to confirm her identity, they identified the child father as a person of interest.
Reports are that he surrendered himself on Monday at the Baramita Police Station. Investigators in Region One explained that the police as well as the Guyana Defence Force and the Community Policing group were on the lookout for the suspect and checked a number of places.
