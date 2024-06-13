Latest update June 13th, 2024 12:59 AM

Thief compensates victim with $100,000 after stealing car

Jun 13, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – A 28-year-old man on Wednesday compensated a taxi driver with $100,000 cash after he had stolen his car at Festival City South Ruimveldt, Georgetown last week Saturday.

The transaction took place when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court for using a toy gun to rob the taxi driver and hijacked his car on June 8, 2024. The accused, Akeem Hatton appeared before Magistrate Annette Singh to face a, ‘Robbery under arms’ charge. Hatton was unable to plea to the indictable charge. However, the case was dismissed after the victim accepted the $100,000 compensation. The victim also recovered his car.

According to police report, at around 15:00hrs on June 8,2024 the victim was working taxi and picked up Hatton on the Coldigen Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD). Hatton told him that he was heading to Festival City South Ruimveldt, Georgetown. They reportedly arrived around 15:55 hrs at the location where Hatton told the taxi driver to stop the car. Hatton then placed an object that appeared to be a gun behind the victim’s neck and told him to throw his car keys out of the car and exit. He also instructed the taxi driver to walk up the road and as the victim was doing so, he reportedly drove off with the victim’s car. According to reports the victim also had a Samsung cell phone and $80,000 cash in the car when Hatton drove away.

The victim reported the matter immediately and police across the coast were advised to be on the lookout for the stolen car. Later that day police stopped the accused with the stolen car at a road block set up in the vicinity of the Demerara Harbour Bridge. Police searched him and the stolen car and recovered the victim’s cell phone, his $80,000 cash and toy gun that were used to rob him. Police cautioned Hatton and arrested him. While questioning him at the La Penitence Police Station, Hatton admitted to committing the crime and said he did it because the victim owed him some money.

