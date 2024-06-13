National Parent Teachers Association launched

Kaieteur News – Guyana‘s first National Parent Teacher Association was on Wednesday launched during a ceremony at Parc Rayne Hall Rahaman’s Park, Georgetown.

The newly formed Parent Teacher Association Guyana (PTAG) brings together teachers and parents from across Guyana in an effort to improve the delivery of education. The PTAG has been envisaged since 2012. Efforts to establish the association started in 2019 with several meetings and consultations being held on the way forward.

As such, President of the PTAG, Michele Fraser said that the launch marks a significant milestone in the journey towards fostering a collaborative environment where educators and parents unite for the common goal of enhancing our children education.

During the launch, it was pointed out that Parent/Teacher movements are not uncommon in the Caribbean. Such movements are fueled by passion, determination and unwavering commitment to children. The association noted that it took example of its sister Caribbean states like Trinidad and Tobago which surged ahead, establishing robust associations that have thrived for decades. However it was explained that until now that vision to establish the PTA has been elusive.

“With the launch of this association, Guyana is now a steadfast participant in this quest and stands poised to redefine the landscape of education,” Fraser said.

In a statement issued following the launch, the PTAG noted that research done has clarified the potential of PTAs beyond fundraising. “The PTA could be catalyst for change –driving innovation, amplifying voices and transforming schools. The limited scope of past and present PTA bodies fueled our determination,” the release said. Further it added that the PTAG rekindled its interests driven by the promise of impact. Indeed in Trinidad and Tobago the PTA is part of a tripartite management structure which encompasses the Ministry of Education and student body.

As a result, the PTAG noted that the body has elected Chairpersons –and dedicated individuals from nursery, primary and secondary schools that have and will forge a path forward.

“They are elected in a face to face election, their passion palpable; their goal to launch a forceful movement- one that transcends bureaucracy and drives real change,” the association said.

In its statement, the PTAG reaffirmed their commitment to action. “Our mandate is to systems, empower members and champion our children welfare,” the association added. The group plans to establish oversight of PTAs across Guyana from nursery to secondary with a view to broaden the work to vocational and tertiary levels.

According to the PTAG, the intention is to work hand-in-hand with the Ministry and other stakeholders with an aim to shape educational outcome “We will endeavor to have representation on education committees at the highest levels and train members, equipping them to execute their mandate effectively.”

The association also intends to bridge the gap between home and school enhancing teaching and learning. “We will lobby for meaningful change and ensuring our education systems evolve…We empower parent with knowledge demystifying policies and we raise funds to fuel transformative programmes.” The PTAG said.