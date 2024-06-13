Man remanded for fight with ex-girlfriend

Kaieteur News – A 50-year-old security guard employed by Palm Court was remanded to prison on Wednesday after being charged with inflicting malicious bodily harm.

The incident took place on June 6, 2024, in Albouystown, Georgetown, during an altercation between the accused, Theophillis King, and the complainant, Ashley Mansfield.

Mansfield was at her family’s residence in Albouystown when King arrived around 6:00 p.m. He climbed over the fence and entered the house, claiming that he needed to retrieve some belongings. An argument ensued between the man and woman, leading to a physical altercation. King struck Mansfield multiple times, and they tussled, resulting in both of them falling down the steps.

During the court hearing, Magistrate Annette Singh read the charge to King, who pleaded not guilty. The prosecutor, Lacon, opposed bail due to the serious nature of the offense. Mansfield expressed fear that the accused might harm her again and it was revealed that she had previously reported incidents of abuse to the police involving the defendant. The magistrate denied bail and King was remanded to prison until his next court appearance scheduled for June 17, 2024.