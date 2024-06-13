Man remanded for fight with ex-girlfriend

Latest update June 13th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 13, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A 50-year-old security guard employed by Palm Court was remanded to prison on Wednesday after being charged with inflicting malicious bodily harm.
The incident took place on June 6, 2024, in Albouystown, Georgetown, during an altercation between the accused, Theophillis King, and the complainant, Ashley Mansfield.
Mansfield was at her family’s residence in Albouystown when King arrived around 6:00 p.m. He climbed over the fence and entered the house, claiming that he needed to retrieve some belongings. An argument ensued between the man and woman, leading to a physical altercation. King struck Mansfield multiple times, and they tussled, resulting in both of them falling down the steps.
During the court hearing, Magistrate Annette Singh read the charge to King, who pleaded not guilty. The prosecutor, Lacon, opposed bail due to the serious nature of the offense. Mansfield expressed fear that the accused might harm her again and it was revealed that she had previously reported incidents of abuse to the police involving the defendant. The magistrate denied bail and King was remanded to prison until his next court appearance scheduled for June 17, 2024.
HELP ME, HELP ME PLEASE!!!
Jun 13, 20242024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup… West Indies vs. New Zealand – Joseph 4-19, Motie 3-25, Rutherford 68* Kaieteur Sports – A blistering half-century from man-of-the-match Sherfane...
Jun 13, 2024
Jun 13, 2024
Jun 13, 2024
Jun 12, 2024
Jun 12, 2024
Kaieteur News – One of the most profound lessons life offers is the notion that repeating the same actions yields the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the ongoing discourse on international relations and human rights, one of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]