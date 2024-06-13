De big kahuna get de boot

Kaieteur News – De mighty Pee N Cee de big kahuna of HAP-NU, get boot out by some lil paper parties. Yes yuh hear right. Is like de breadwinner come home one day, an de family seh, “We don’t need yuh no more.” De big boss man now find heself out in de cold, watchin while dem small fry tek over.

But leh we tell yuh, dem boys seh dem paper parties got brass! It tek real guts fuh dem lil ones to mek a move like dis. Is like a bunch of schoolchildren deciding dem gon run de school while de headmaster on lunch break.

Dem paper parties, dem like lil ants who bin depend on de Pee N Cee fuh everything. Now dem seh, “We run things now.” Imagine de scene, big Pee N Cee come home, bags pack and waiting at de door. De paper parties tell dem, “We need space fuh grow.” De same paper parties who could barely fill a car now acting like dem running a big caravan.

Pee N Cee been de head honcho, de big boss, de top dog. Now dem boys seh, de Pee N Cee looking like a fish outta water. “Who gon bring in de votes now?” de Pee N Cee wondering.

Pee N Cee now sit down outside, pondering de future. Dem boys seh, is either a dramatic comeback or a quiet retirement for de big boss. But one thing fuh sure, dem paper parties, armed wid optimism and a big heap of enthusiasm, ready fuh lead HAP-NU into a brave, new an bewildering era. So leh we see how dis one gon play out.

Talk half. Leff half