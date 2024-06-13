Latest update June 13th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Bandit beats fisherman with wood for gold jewellery

Jun 13, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A lone bandit armed with a piece of wood on Wednesday attacked a fisherman at Number 79 Village, Corriverton, Berbice, Region Six and beats him before stealing his gold chain and two gold rings.

The victim, Chetram Seenarin of Number 68 Village Corentyne, Berbice was reportedly attacked around 00:20 hrs after leaving a bar at Corriverton. He told police that he was heading home when a man walked up to him and started lashing him about his body with a piece of wood. He recalled that after the man beat him to the ground, he snatched his gold chain and his gold rings from his fingers before running away. He reported the matter immediately and was subsequently taken to Skeldon Public Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and sent away.

Investigation continues.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | June. 10th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

HELP ME, HELP ME PLEASE!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Rutherford fifty, Joseph/Motie combo lead Windies to 13-run win over New Zealand

Rutherford fifty, Joseph/Motie combo lead Windies to 13-run win over...

Jun 13, 2024

2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup… West Indies vs. New Zealand – Joseph 4-19, Motie 3-25, Rutherford 68* Kaieteur Sports – A blistering half-century from man-of-the-match Sherfane...
Read More
GBA’s National Novice Championship fist off today

GBA’s National Novice Championship fist off...

Jun 13, 2024

MVP Sports pledges support for upcoming Mazaruni Boys and Girls U18 Football

MVP Sports pledges support for upcoming Mazaruni...

Jun 13, 2024

Grimmond named Guyana Women’s U19 Captain ahead of CWI Regional tournament

Grimmond named Guyana Women’s U19 Captain...

Jun 13, 2024

Deon Moore ‘brace’ Golden Jaguars to clinical win over Belize

Deon Moore ‘brace’ Golden Jaguars to clinical...

Jun 12, 2024

Major Infrastructure work to transform South Dakota Circuit

Major Infrastructure work to transform South...

Jun 12, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]