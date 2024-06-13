Bandit beats fisherman with wood for gold jewellery

Kaieteur News – A lone bandit armed with a piece of wood on Wednesday attacked a fisherman at Number 79 Village, Corriverton, Berbice, Region Six and beats him before stealing his gold chain and two gold rings.

The victim, Chetram Seenarin of Number 68 Village Corentyne, Berbice was reportedly attacked around 00:20 hrs after leaving a bar at Corriverton. He told police that he was heading home when a man walked up to him and started lashing him about his body with a piece of wood. He recalled that after the man beat him to the ground, he snatched his gold chain and his gold rings from his fingers before running away. He reported the matter immediately and was subsequently taken to Skeldon Public Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and sent away.

Investigation continues.