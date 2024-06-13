$30M to construct new school building for Augsburg Primary

Latest update June 13th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 13, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – With the old structure deemed unfit for use, the construction of a new school building for Augsburg Primary in Region Five will be done to the tune of $30,930,000.
This is according to information released on the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) website which states that the $30 million contract was awarded to contractor CAJ Construction Firm on June 10, 2024.
According to the information provided, the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development had put a tender seeking a contractor to construct a single flat concrete building to house the primary school.
Kaieteur News understands that plans to have a new structure for the school were announced during the consideration of estimates and expenditure for this year budget which was held back in February.
Quoted in a Department of Public Information (DPI) article, Minister of Local Government, Sonia Parag had announced that “Residents in the area and surrounding areas of Augsburg will be happy to know that it is our number one priority at $34 million, for the construction of that primary school.”
It was reported that the new school which will measure 30.5 meters by 7.3 meters and replaces the previous school that was deemed unfit for use and forced students to relocate to a temporary facility.
“A school was offered to the students and it was refused… The children were then housed in another building that was close to the area. [The] government has been trying at its utmost best to ensure that the students still have a structure so that they can continue education,” Minister had explained.
The new school project will form part of the $3.5 billion that was approved for Region Five from this year’s budget.
HELP ME, HELP ME PLEASE!!!
Jun 13, 20242024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup… West Indies vs. New Zealand – Joseph 4-19, Motie 3-25, Rutherford 68* Kaieteur Sports – A blistering half-century from man-of-the-match Sherfane...
Jun 13, 2024
Jun 13, 2024
Jun 13, 2024
Jun 12, 2024
Jun 12, 2024
Kaieteur News – One of the most profound lessons life offers is the notion that repeating the same actions yields the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the ongoing discourse on international relations and human rights, one of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]