$30M to construct new school building for Augsburg Primary

Kaieteur News – With the old structure deemed unfit for use, the construction of a new school building for Augsburg Primary in Region Five will be done to the tune of $30,930,000.

This is according to information released on the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) website which states that the $30 million contract was awarded to contractor CAJ Construction Firm on June 10, 2024.

According to the information provided, the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development had put a tender seeking a contractor to construct a single flat concrete building to house the primary school.

Kaieteur News understands that plans to have a new structure for the school were announced during the consideration of estimates and expenditure for this year budget which was held back in February.

Quoted in a Department of Public Information (DPI) article, Minister of Local Government, Sonia Parag had announced that “Residents in the area and surrounding areas of Augsburg will be happy to know that it is our number one priority at $34 million, for the construction of that primary school.”

It was reported that the new school which will measure 30.5 meters by 7.3 meters and replaces the previous school that was deemed unfit for use and forced students to relocate to a temporary facility.

“A school was offered to the students and it was refused… The children were then housed in another building that was close to the area. [The] government has been trying at its utmost best to ensure that the students still have a structure so that they can continue education,” Minister had explained.

The new school project will form part of the $3.5 billion that was approved for Region Five from this year’s budget.