Single mother of three finds out house on fire after dropping children to Sunday School

Kaieteur News – A single mother is now at wits end after a fire of unknown origin destroyed their East Canje, Berbice home on Sunday.
The woman has been identified as Dian Gobin. Gobin is the mother of three children aged 3, 5 and 7 years old.
During an interview with Kaieteur News, a distressed Gobin said the fire occurred between 8:15hrs and 8:30hrs at Betsy Ground, East Canje, Berbice, after she dropped off her three children to Sunday school.
Gobin said that every Sunday, she takes her children to Sunday school.
“So I bathe them and sent them off to Sunday school but they didn’t go right away,” Gobin said, whilst citing that she had to go and repair her electric bike, after she dropped them off at Sunday school.
The woman recalled getting a phone call while she was on her way to the mechanic shop to have her electric bike fixed informing her that her two-bedroom wooden house was on fire.
After receiving the call from her neighbour, Gobin rushed home only to find her home engulfed in flames. Contact was made to the Guyana Fire Station and firefighters did their best to save the house.
The distressed woman told Kaieteur News that she has been living at the location for about six years and estimates her loses to be in the vicinity of $6M. “Every time I think about it [the fire] I cry, I can’t get over it,” she said.
The mother of three is seeking public assistance. Persons desirous of assisting her can make contact on 643-5756.
