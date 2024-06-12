Sgt. Persaud denies asking for a raise to see Top Cop

Latest update June 12th, 2024 12:59 AM
Reference is made to a letter published in this newspaper on May 24, 2024 under the caption: “Paying a fine to see the Commissioner of Police” where it was mentioned that a Sergeant Persaud was accused of demanding payments from visitors who went to see the Commissioner of Police.
A Sergeant Dave Persaud has written to this newspaper through his lawyer denying the claims. Kaieteur News hereby apologises to Sergeant Persaud for the publication of the letter and also retracts it. The Guyana Police Force in an official statement following the publication of the letter had said that the Office of Professional Responsibility had commenced investigations into the allegations and that the rank was reassigned pending the outcome of the probe.
