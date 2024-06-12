Latest update June 12th, 2024 12:59 AM

Newly trained EMTs in Berbice deliver baby in first outing

Kaieteur News – In the early hours of Saturday June 8th, Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) of the recently commissioned Emergency Medical Services department at the New Amsterdam Fire Station responded to a call of a critical and urgent situation that came through the 912-emergency hotline.

Upon arrival at the location of the emergency, the EMTs, T. Smartt, J. Haney, and driver R. Porter, met 41-year-old Michelle Moriah in active labour.  The recently trained crew members swiftly and diligently sprung into action, assisting with the birth procedure, which was carried out safely and brought into the world a healthy baby boy at approximately 07:39hrs, much to the delight of those present. This was the milestone first delivery performed/assisted by the New Amsterdam EMS.

The efficiency and diligence with which the crew provided care for the patient is certainly commendable and a positive indicator of the impact that the Emergency Medical Services initiative has and hopefully continues to have on the community.  There is a persistent issue in Guyana with the way that persons in need of medical care or a hospital visit are transported; the necessary pre-hospital treatment/care is rarely administered, which can often worsen the patient’s situation.  With EMS, however, patients like Michelle Moriah and her newborn can receive the assistance and care they need swiftly, from well-trained, well-equipped professionals.

