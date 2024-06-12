Man shot on ankle for gold chain

Latest update June 12th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A 25-year-old Albouystown, Georgetown man, Dicquayn Osborne was shot on Saturday to his ankle for his gold chain worth $100,000.
Kaieteur News learnt that he was liming on James Street, Albouystown when two men approached him. They began shooting at him and one of the bullets struck him in the ankle. A wounded Osborne fell to the ground and the gunmen snatched his gold chain and fled the scene. He was rescued by eyewitnesses and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was admitted. Police are on the hunt for the two suspects.
HELP ME, HELP ME PLEASE!!!
