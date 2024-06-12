Latest update June 12th, 2024 12:59 AM

Man pleads guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm

Jun 12, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Thirty-nine-year-old Carlton Baker of Parfait Harmonie, WBD, was arrested on June 6th in relation to an incident that occurred about a month prior, on May 8, in which he was accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm on an individual known as Dicky Peters.

Carlton Baker

Baker appeared before Senior Magistrate Sunil Scarce at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court on June 10, where he was charged with the offence, to which he pleaded guilty. Magistrate Scarce denied bail, as the court awaits a probation report for sentencing. The matter was adjourned to June 27, 2024.

