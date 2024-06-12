Man pleads guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm

Latest update June 12th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 12, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Thirty-nine-year-old Carlton Baker of Parfait Harmonie, WBD, was arrested on June 6th in relation to an incident that occurred about a month prior, on May 8, in which he was accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm on an individual known as Dicky Peters.
Baker appeared before Senior Magistrate Sunil Scarce at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court on June 10, where he was charged with the offence, to which he pleaded guilty. Magistrate Scarce denied bail, as the court awaits a probation report for sentencing. The matter was adjourned to June 27, 2024.
HELP ME, HELP ME PLEASE!!!
Jun 12, 2024Kaieteur News – A former table tennis player Edinho Lewis, 37, was slapped on Tuesday with several charges after he was busted on June 8 with an illegal Ak-47 rifle, a Glock pistol, ammunition...
Jun 12, 2024
Jun 12, 2024
Jun 11, 2024
Jun 11, 2024
Jun 11, 2024
Kaieteur News – In recent years, there has been an increasing chorus within the Guyanese diaspora expressing a desire... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the ongoing discourse on international relations and human rights, one of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]