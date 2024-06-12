ICJ to set timelines for Guyana/ Venezuela to submit second round of pleadings in border case

Latest update June 12th, 2024 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is expected to set timelines for the submission of the second round of written pleadings by Guyana and Venezuela in the Border controversy case.

According to a statement from the Government of Guyana, Judge Nawaf Salam, President of the International Court of Justice on Tuesday convened a meeting with the agents of Guyana and Venezuela regarding the Arbitral Award of 3 October 1899 case (between Guyana and Venezuela).

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the subsequent procedures in the case, pursuant to Article 31 of the Rules of the Court, and to determine whether a second round of written pleadings was necessary following Venezuela’s submission of its Counter-Memorial on April 8, 2024, and, if deemed necessary, to establish the timelines required for the preparation of these pleadings.

According to the statement, both sides agreed that a second round of written pleadings was necessary. Guyana proposed a period of 6 months from the date of Venezuela’s Counter-Memorial submission (implying a deadline of October 8, 2024) for its reply, however, was open to extending this to late October subject to the Court’s Diary.

Venezuela requested a 12-month period from Guyana’s October Reply to adequately prepare its Rejoinder, citing the complexity of the case, despite the ICJ’s procedural rules which generally favour shorter time limits.

Guyana noted that Venezuela’s request for a 12-month period was excessive given that the case has been pending for six years and that the subsequent pleadings are not intended to recite facts and legal issues already raised.

The Court will now issue an order setting appropriate timelines for both parties to submit their respective second-round of pleadings, taking into account the representative’s representations made.

Guyana’s delegation was led by the Mohabir A. Nandlall SC MP, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs and included Carl B. Greenidge, Agent for Guyana at the ICJ, Philippe Sands, Legal Counsel, Pierre D’Argent, Legal Counsel and Lloyd Gunraj, Chargé d’Affaires a.i, Embassy of Guyana to the Kingdom of Belgium.

Venezuela’s team included H.E Samuel Reinaldo Moncada Acosta, Agent for Venezuela to the ICJ who was supported by a delegation and legal team.

