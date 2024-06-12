Home Affairs Ministry staff, son 8, robbed on Wellington Street  

Latest update June 12th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 12, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A 43-year-old research officer attached the Ministry of Home Affairs was robbed on Saturday of her handbag containing $100,000 in the company of her eight-year-old son at Wellington Street, Georgetown.
Police identified the victim as Michelle Baptiste. Kaieteur News understands that she had just left her workplace when she was attacked by a lone bandit. He reportedly snatched her handbag before running towards a waiting motorcycle with a rider making good his escape. Apart from the $100,000, the handbag also contained her cellphone and other valuable articles.
According to reports, her son remains traumatised by the incident.
Investigations are ongoing.
HELP ME, HELP ME PLEASE!!!
Jun 12, 2024Kaieteur News – A former table tennis player Edinho Lewis, 37, was slapped on Tuesday with several charges after he was busted on June 8 with an illegal Ak-47 rifle, a Glock pistol, ammunition...
Jun 12, 2024
Jun 12, 2024
Jun 11, 2024
Jun 11, 2024
Jun 11, 2024
Kaieteur News – In recent years, there has been an increasing chorus within the Guyanese diaspora expressing a desire... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the ongoing discourse on international relations and human rights, one of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]