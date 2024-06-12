Home Affairs Ministry staff, son 8, robbed on Wellington Street

Kaieteur News – A 43-year-old research officer attached the Ministry of Home Affairs was robbed on Saturday of her handbag containing $100,000 in the company of her eight-year-old son at Wellington Street, Georgetown.

Police identified the victim as Michelle Baptiste. Kaieteur News understands that she had just left her workplace when she was attacked by a lone bandit. He reportedly snatched her handbag before running towards a waiting motorcycle with a rider making good his escape. Apart from the $100,000, the handbag also contained her cellphone and other valuable articles.

According to reports, her son remains traumatised by the incident.

Investigations are ongoing.