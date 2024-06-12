Former table tennis player remanded for possession of guns, ammo and drugs

Kaieteur News – A former table tennis player Edinho Lewis, 37, was slapped on Tuesday with several charges after he was busted on June 8 with an illegal Ak-47 rifle, a Glock pistol, ammunition and drugs-cocaine and marijuana.

Lewis, a resident of 26 Da Silva Street, Kitty, Georgetown appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.

He was slapped with five charges including illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and the illegal possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

It was alleged that Lewis on June 8, 2024 at his Da Silva Street apartment had in his possession 544.5 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking; 107 grams of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking; possession of components of firearms, which includes AR-15 magazines, one AK-47 magazine, three Glock magazines, without being the holder of a firearm licence enforced at the time.

He also had in his possession one AK-47 Rifle and one Glock 26 Pistol without being the holder of a firearm licence. Police also found 830 rounds of 7.62 ammunition, four live .223 ammunition, nine live 9mm ammunition, two live .32 ammunition.

Following his arrest, he reportedly told investigators that he lives alone in the apartment but was not the owner of the guns.

In court, his lawyer Bernard Da Silva argued that the former tennis player does not live at the apartment but with his mother at 25 Shopping Plaza, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

He reportedly rents the apartment to friends and foreigners and has not been there for the last two weeks and had only showed up on the day raid to conduct inspections.

Da Silva alleged that the apartment was at the time being occupied by one of Lewis’ friends and another tenant and they were scheduled to vacate the property on the same day police searched and found the illegal items.

Da Silva argued that given the circumstances, the alleged offences brought against his client must be treated as merely an allegation.

He requested bail for Lewis and stated that the former tennis player is prepared to lodge any necessary legal documentation.

The prosecution objected to bail due to the seriousness of the offence and the penalty for same. Further, the prosecutor disclosed that Lewis has been under police surveillance for some time.

After listening to both sides, the Acting Chief Magistrate Lewis denied bail and adjourned the matter until July 12, 2024.