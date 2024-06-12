De pawn is the weakest piece on de board

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh de pawn does get de short end of de stick every time. You see, in dis life, de pawn is like de likkle man who always geh blame for all dem big people mistake. Is always de pawn who deh pon de front line, taking all de blows while de big shots does sit in dem air-conditioned office sipping champagne and eating caviar.

In de game of chess, de pawn is de weakest piece. But in business and politics, de pawn is more vulnerable than a chicken in a mongoose hole. Dem boys seh, de pawn is de sacrificial lamb, de one who does get throw under de bus when things go south. Dem CEOs’ and politicians does sit pon top and plan dem big moves, but when things does start to stink, is de pawn who geh pick up and dump in de landfill.

Look how dem big business executives does run dem company into de ground, but is de poor pawn who does lose he job. De CEO does collect he fat severance package and sail off into de sunset pon he yacht, while de pawn does struggle to find de next meal.

In politics, is de same story. Dem big politicians does mek all dem crooked deals, but when de heat turn up, is de junior staffer, de likkle pawn, who does get blame and sent to de gallows.

Dem boys seh, you must never be a pawn in dis life. If you doan play your cards right, you might end up in de wrong pond, floundering like a fish outta water. Instead, try to be de Queen or de King or even de Knight. Dem pieces does plan dem moves carefully, making sure they nah end up as de fall guy.

Dem boys seh, de Queen is de most powerful piece, moving freely and taking charge. De Knight does jump over obstacles and navigate tricky situations.

So tek a page from dem chess book and be smart. Plan your moves and doan let nobody mek you de pawn. Cause in dis life, if you end up as de pawn, you might find yourself out in de cold, with nobody to turn to and nowhere to go. And dat, dem boys seh, is a fate worse than being checkmated.

Talk half. Leff half.