A successful diaspora policy requires an expanded view of nationhood

Kaieteur News – In recent years, there has been an increasing chorus within the Guyanese diaspora expressing a desire to contribute to national development. The government’s response has been to encourage these individuals to return home and provide their services directly.

However, this approach has met with limited success due to unrealistic expectations, the lack of opportunities and a local environment that can be scary to remigrants. This has created a disconnect between the aspirations of the diaspora and the realities of home.

To address this issue, the government needs to adopt a more realistic framework for its diaspora policy. Instead of focusing on the physical remigration of skills, the policy should leverage the human resources and financial capabilities of the Guyanese diaspora without necessitating their return to Guyana. By embracing a broader concept of nationhood that integrates Guyanese communities worldwide, the government can create a more effective and sustainable model for national development.

The government’s current strategy seems to involve organising job fairs and other initiatives aimed at attracting overseas skills to Guyana. However, this approach often falters due to three main roadblocks. First many potential returnees expect conditions similar to what they experience in developed countries. These expectations include high salaries, secure housing, and comprehensive social services. Given Guyana’s economic status, these demands are challenging to meet, leading to frustration and disillusionment.

Second, there is often a mismatch between the skills offered by the diaspora and the opportunities available in Guyana. Without a clear and strategic alignment of needs and resources, these initiatives fail to generate the desired impact.

A third obstacle is the harsh reality of remigrating to Guyana. Who would willingly return to a country plagued by incessant mosquito attacks, frequent power outages, and chaotic road conditions where human life is often undervalued? The threat of being targeted by marauding bicycle and motorcycle gangs or home invaders further diminishes the appeal of relocation. Unless these critical issues are addressed and resolved, it is unlikely that many Guyanese will choose to relocate permanently.

One of the failures of policies to encourage diasporic engagement has been the absence of any review of such policies. Remigration policies have been around for decades. But how many of those who returned have stayed or even contributed meaningfully to Guyana’s development? Each succeeding government fails to do an analysis of national diasporic policies with the consequence that the same mistakes are repeated leading to sustained failure to attract skills and investment from the diaspora.

A successful diaspora policy requires an expanded view of nationhood. Guyana must recognise that its national community extends beyond geographical borders to include all individuals of Guyanese descent, regardless of their location. This broader perspective can help create a more inclusive approach to development.

By integrating the diaspora into national development, Guyana can tap into a wealth of resources that are currently underutilised. This approach acknowledges the realities of the modern world, where geographical boundaries are less significant, and virtual engagement is increasingly prevalent.

To overcome these challenges to this expanded notion of nationhood, the government should shift its focus from physical remigration to remote engagement. This involves creating mechanisms that allow the diaspora to contribute from their current locations. Such a framework can harness the expertise, experience, and financial resources of the diaspora more effectively.

Instead of organising job fairs, the government should invest in digital infrastructure to facilitate virtual collaboration. Online platforms can be developed to connect diaspora professionals with local projects, businesses, and institutions. These platforms can serve as hubs for knowledge exchange, and consultancy services, enabling the diaspora to contribute their expertise without the need for relocation. Tel-medicine and e-learning are two opportunities that can have an immediate impact.

Encouraging financial investments from the diaspora can significantly boost national development. The government can create attractive investment opportunities, such as selling shares in projects specifically tailored for the diaspora. With the need for more international hotels, the government can work to create a model in which Guyanese, both at home and abroad, can invest in economic ventures such as hotels.

To initiate this essential shift, the government must move beyond organising job fairs and instead focus on crafting a comprehensive and inclusive diasporic policy developed through extensive consultations with diaspora members. The government must prioritise a results-oriented approach to diaspora relations by establishing a competent and well-resourced diasporic secretariat. This secretariat should be staffed by individuals possessing the requisite skills, motivation, and resources to effectively engage with the diaspora and facilitate their contributions to national development. The immediate cancellation of the planned job fair should be seen as a step towards redirecting efforts to where they will have the most impact: developing a robust and actionable diaspora policy. But we all know that this will not happen!

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)